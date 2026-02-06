PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 between Netherlands and Pakistan.

The much awaited T20 World Cup 2026 is set to kick off with a clash between Netherlands (NED) and Pakistan (PAK) from Group A. Check out our PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction for the opening game of the tournament. Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo will host this contest.

Netherlands qualified for the tournament after topping the table in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Final, with Italy coming second. This will be for their seventh appearance at the event, having been qualified every time since 2014. Their best performance came in the 2022 edition, where they finished in the top eight.

Pakistan, the one-time former champions, will be high on confidence after smashing Australia by 3-0 in the recent series. They will be led by Salman Agha, with Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in the team. Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf could not make into the squad.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

PAK vs NED: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sinhalese Sports Club Ground has been a host to only two men’s T20 matches. Small sample size but the general nature of the pitches is to assist spinners, with the new ball being the best time to bat. The average first innings score from two games reads 158.

The weather is likely to play a huge role in this game with the forecast predicting around a 90% chance of precipitation with 8.4 mm of rain.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Michael Levitt (NED)

Michael Levitt has scored 278 runs in the last seven T20Is at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 142.

Overall, he has one century and six half-centuries in T20 internationals.

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz took 5 for 18 in the last game against Australia.

He has taken 18 wickets in the last 10 outings while conceding at 6.18 rpo.

Max O’Dowd (NED)

Max O’Dowd has been one of the better players for the Netherlands.

He has made 275 runs in the previous nine T20Is at a strike rate of 139 while averaging 46.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub is the number one all-rounder on the ICC rankings and has been in good form.

He scored 119 runs and picked up three wickets in the recent series against Australia.

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha has been in excellent form, hitting 45, 39, and 76 in three of his last four games.

He has made 260 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 32 while striking at 160.

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed was incredible in the Australia series, picking up six wickets at an economy of 4.20.

He has taken 15 wickets in the last nine games at 5.97 rpo.

Team for PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction

These two teams have faced each other twice, with Pakistan coming out on top both times. They have a stronger side on paper with suitable resources for the conditions.

