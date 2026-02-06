PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 between Netherlands and Pakistan.
The much awaited T20 World Cup 2026 is set to kick off with a clash between Netherlands (NED) and Pakistan (PAK) from Group A. Check out our PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction for the opening game of the tournament. Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo will host this contest.
Netherlands qualified for the tournament after topping the table in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Final, with Italy coming second. This will be for their seventh appearance at the event, having been qualified every time since 2014. Their best performance came in the 2022 edition, where they finished in the top eight.
Pakistan, the one-time former champions, will be high on confidence after smashing Australia by 3-0 in the recent series. They will be led by Salman Agha, with Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in the team. Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf could not make into the squad.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground has been a host to only two men’s T20 matches. Small sample size but the general nature of the pitches is to assist spinners, with the new ball being the best time to bat. The average first innings score from two games reads 158.
The weather is likely to play a huge role in this game with the forecast predicting around a 90% chance of precipitation with 8.4 mm of rain.
Michael Levitt (NED)
Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
Max O’Dowd (NED)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Salman Agha (PAK)
Abrar Ahmed (PAK)
These two teams have faced each other twice, with Pakistan coming out on top both times. They have a stronger side on paper with suitable resources for the conditions.
