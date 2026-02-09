PAK vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 12 between United States of America and Pakistan.

The United States of America (USA) and Pakistan (PAK) will be up against each other in match no.12 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our PAK vs USA Dream11 Prediction for this Group A game, to be played at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Memories of the previous edition will be fresh from the last time these two teams faced off. The USA won that clash in a super over and Pakistan will be looking to avenge that.

Pakistan began their campaign with a nervy win over Netherlands by three wickets. Chasing 148, they had found themselves in a tricky spot with 114-7 in 16.1 overs. But Faheem Ashraf smashed 29 not out in 11 balls to get them over the line.

The USA pushed India to the limits in their first game but eventually lost by 29 runs. Their bowlers had reduced the hosts to 77 for 6 but couldn’t get past Suryakumar Yadav. Chasing 162, they lost three wickets in the powerplay. Shubham Ranjane later hit 37 off 22 but they were way behind the game.

Pakistan vs United States of America Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

United States of America: Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

PAK vs USA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sinhalese Sports Club Ground is a venue where the pitches offer good help for the spinners. This help in this tournament, however, isn’t as extravagant as it is in bilateral series.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy but with only a 1% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Monank Patel (USA)

Monank Patel has amassed 365 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 60 and strike rate of 162.

He has registered one century and six half centuries in T20 internationals.

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz took 5 for 18 against Australia recently, and bagged two scalps in the previous game.

He has snared 18 wickets in the last 10 outings at an economy of 6.57.

Shubham Ranjane (USA)

Shubham Ranjane struck 37 off 22 deliveries in the previous game and bowled two overs.

He averages 32 with the bat in T20 cricket and has 22 wickets with the ball.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub was excellent in the first game, picking up two wickets in one over and smashing 24 off 13 balls.

Recently, the all-rounder scored 119 runs and snared three wickets against Australia.

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha is enjoying a good run, scoring 45, 39, and 76 in three of his last five T20s.

The skipper has piled on 271 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 34 while striking at 167.

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed is coming off a terrific spell of 2 for 23 in four overs, and remains a huge threat.

He has taken 17 wickets in the last 10 T20Is at an economy of 5.90.

Team for PAK vs USA Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan did lose to the USA last time and had a close finish in the previous game. But despite that, they will be favourites to win as they have better quality and experience.

