PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the clash between Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants.

The second match of the SA20 2026 will witness Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) taking on each other. Here’s our PC vs DSG prediction for this encounter, scheduled to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pretoria Capitals lost their first two games of the season before beating MI Cape Town by 85 runs. Wihan Lubbe scored 60 off 36 while Sherfane Rutherford (47* off 15) and Dewald Brevis (36* off 13) provided the finish to power them to 220. Keshav Maharaj then bagged three wickets with Rutherford claiming four.

Durban’s Super Giants won their first game but are coming off back-to-back defeats. In the previous game, they lost to Joburg Super Kings in a Super Over finish. Chasing 206, Evan Jones hit 43 off 17 but couldn’t finish the game. In the Super Over, DSG could score only four runs.

PC vs DSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Bryce Parsons, Will Smeed, Jordan Cox (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tymal Mills.

Durban’s Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad.

PC vs DSG SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

SuperSport Park has been a good venue for batting over the years. However, there has been assistance for pacers in the last two SA20 seasons. The average batting first score here in this period reads 165.

As per the forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in parts of the area with a 55% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Noor Ahmad (DSG)

Noor Ahmad was outstanding in the previous game, picking up 3 for 12 in four overs when the opponents put on 205.

He has taken 29 wickets from 20 games in the SA20 at an economy of 6.54.

Keshav Maharaj (PC)

Keshav Maharaj is coming off a match-winning performance, picking up 3 for 28 in his four overs.

The left-arm spinner has 30 wickets in the league at 7.30 economy and will be key in this game.

Sherfane Rutherford (PC)

Sherfane Rutherford had a great outing versus MI Cape Town, smashing 47* off 15 and snaring four scalps with the ball.

He remains a good fantasy option with his all-round value.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler hasn’t fired yet in the season and has a Maharaj threat but remains a good captaincy pick.

Buttler has 846 runs in the league at an average of 37 while striking at 139, including seven fifties.

Dewald Brevis (PC)

Dewald Brevis was brutal in the previous game, hitting an unbeaten 36 off 13 balls.

Brevis has amassed over 1,200 runs in T20 cricket since last year at an average of 36 and strike rate of 179.

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG)

Heinrich Klaasen could be key in this game due to his record against left-arm spin.

He hasn’t been in great form but has scored 1,062 runs in the league at a strike rate of 170 while averaging 39.

Team for PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals are coming off a win but have multiple weaknesses. Durban’s Super Giants boast of a much stronger batting line-up and will have an edge. Expect DSG to win this encounter.

