PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the clash between Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants.
The second match of the SA20 2026 will witness Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) taking on each other. Here’s our PC vs DSG prediction for this encounter, scheduled to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
Pretoria Capitals lost their first two games of the season before beating MI Cape Town by 85 runs. Wihan Lubbe scored 60 off 36 while Sherfane Rutherford (47* off 15) and Dewald Brevis (36* off 13) provided the finish to power them to 220. Keshav Maharaj then bagged three wickets with Rutherford claiming four.
Durban’s Super Giants won their first game but are coming off back-to-back defeats. In the previous game, they lost to Joburg Super Kings in a Super Over finish. Chasing 206, Evan Jones hit 43 off 17 but couldn’t finish the game. In the Super Over, DSG could score only four runs.
Pretoria Capitals: Bryce Parsons, Will Smeed, Jordan Cox (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tymal Mills.
Durban’s Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad.
SuperSport Park has been a good venue for batting over the years. However, there has been assistance for pacers in the last two SA20 seasons. The average batting first score here in this period reads 165.
As per the forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in parts of the area with a 55% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Noor Ahmad (DSG)
Keshav Maharaj (PC)
Sherfane Rutherford (PC)
Jos Buttler (DSG)
Dewald Brevis (PC)
Heinrich Klaasen (DSG)
Pretoria Capitals are coming off a win but have multiple weaknesses. Durban’s Super Giants boast of a much stronger batting line-up and will have an edge. Expect DSG to win this encounter.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.