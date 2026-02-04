RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.
After four weeks of intense action, the WPL 2026 has come down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W). Here’s our RCB W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for the Final, to be hosted at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are gunning for their second title, reached the final by topping the table. They won six out of eight games to get a direct entry into the final. In their last game, RCB defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets with Grace Harris blasting 75 off 37, and Smriti Mandhana scoring 54* off 27 balls.
Delhi Capitals have reached their fourth successive final, but will be hoping for their maiden title. They had a poor start to the season, but gained form at the right time. DC defeated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator by seven wickets. Chasing 169, Lizelle Lee struck 43 off 24, while Jemimah Rodrigues made 41 off 23 deliveries.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, and Lauren Bell.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.
The pitches at Kotambi Stadium have favoured bowlers, with good help for both pacers and spinners. It has hosted 15 WPL matches in total, with the average first innings score reading 156. Batting second is a more productive option, as 10 of these games were won by the chasing sides.
There is no threat of rain as the weather is expected to be mainly clear with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius.
Marizanne Kapp (DC W)
Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)
Shree Charani (DC W)
Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)
Grace Harris (RCB W)
Laura Wolvaardt (DC W)
RCB boast of more batting firepower and a more all-round bowling attack. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a vulnerable middle order. Expect RCB to come out victorious.
