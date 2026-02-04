RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

After four weeks of intense action, the WPL 2026 has come down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W). Here’s our RCB W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for the Final, to be hosted at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are gunning for their second title, reached the final by topping the table. They won six out of eight games to get a direct entry into the final. In their last game, RCB defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets with Grace Harris blasting 75 off 37, and Smriti Mandhana scoring 54* off 27 balls.

Delhi Capitals have reached their fourth successive final, but will be hoping for their maiden title. They had a poor start to the season, but gained form at the right time. DC defeated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator by seven wickets. Chasing 169, Lizelle Lee struck 43 off 24, while Jemimah Rodrigues made 41 off 23 deliveries.

RCB W vs DC W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, and Lauren Bell.

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.

RCB W vs DC W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Kotambi Stadium have favoured bowlers, with good help for both pacers and spinners. It has hosted 15 WPL matches in total, with the average first innings score reading 156. Batting second is a more productive option, as 10 of these games were won by the chasing sides.

There is no threat of rain as the weather is expected to be mainly clear with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Marizanne Kapp (DC W)

Despite struggling with the bat, Marizanne Kapp remains a good pick for her bowling.

Kapp has snared 10 wickets in the competition, including a three-wicket haul.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)

Smriti Mandhana hammered 96 off 61 the last time these two teams met.

She is also coming off a 54-run knock in the previous game and remains a must-pick.

Shree Charani (DC W)

Shree Charani has bagged four for 31 and two for 22 in two of the last three games.

The left-arm spinner has taken 14 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.85.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)

Nadine de Klerk has been exceptional in the tournament with both bat and ball.

She has taken 15 wickets from eight games at an economy of 7.25, while also scoring 126 runs at a strike rate of 138.

Grace Harris (RCB W)

Grace Harris was incredible in the last game, picking up two for 22 and smashing 75 off 37 deliveries.

Harris has over 800 runs in the league at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 149, while taking 15 scalps with her off-spin.

Laura Wolvaardt (DC W)

Laura Wolvaardt has accumulated 273 runs in the season at an average of 45, while striking at 130.

The South African has registered one fifty, and has hit 46 and 32* in the last two outings.

Team for RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

RCB boast of more batting firepower and a more all-round bowling attack. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a vulnerable middle order. Expect RCB to come out victorious.

