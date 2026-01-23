RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) will lock horns in Match No.15 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our RCB W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

RCB are undefeated in the tournament, winning five out of five games. In the previous game, they hammered Gujarat Giants by 61 runs. Gautami Naik scored 73 off 55 to power the side to 178. Sayali Satghare took three for 21, while Nadine de Klerk bagged two for 17 in four.

Delhi Capitals have four points from five games in the tournament, winning two and losing three. They defeated Mumbai Indians in the most recent fixture by seven wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 37 as they chased down 155.

RCB W vs DC W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Harris, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, and Lauren Bell.

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Deeya Yadav, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.

RCB W vs DC W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has produced pitches with a good amount of assistance for bowlers. Seamers get new-ball movement while spinners find decent grip and turn. The average first innings score here reads 158 after nine games. Seven of these games were won by the chasing side, so expect the teams to look to bowl first.

As for the weather, it is likely to be partly cloudy, but rain is unlikely to be a factor.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Richa Ghosh (RCB W)

Richa Ghosh hasn’t had much time in the middle, but she has made 44 and 27 in two of the games.

She has 713 runs in the WPL, averaging over 34 at a strike rate of 150.

Lauren Bell (RCB W)

Lauren Bell has been the best pacer in the tournament, posing a massive threat with the new ball.

She has taken nine wickets at an excellent economy of 5.45.

Lizelle Lee (DC W)

Lizelle Lee is having a terrific season, scoring 213 runs from five games at a strike rate of 153 while averaging 42.

She has smashed two half-centuries in the tournament.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)

Nadine de Klerk has been excellent, picking up 10 wickets in five games at an economy of 6.84.

She has also scored 93 runs with the bat, and the all-round value makes her a top captaincy pick.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)

Smriti Mandhana smashed 96 off 61 in the previous clash between these two teams.

Mandhana has scored 80, 47*, and 96 in three of her last six T20 appearances.

Shafali Verma (DC W)

Shafali Verma has made 149 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 122 while picking up three wickets.

Overall, she has 1,014 runs in the WPL at an average of 35 while striking at 155.

Team for RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

RCB have unbeaten in the competition with several players stepping up in different games. They have a formidable batting unit and quality bowlers. Expect them to continue the winning streak.

