RCB W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) will lock horns in Match No.15 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our RCB W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
RCB are undefeated in the tournament, winning five out of five games. In the previous game, they hammered Gujarat Giants by 61 runs. Gautami Naik scored 73 off 55 to power the side to 178. Sayali Satghare took three for 21, while Nadine de Klerk bagged two for 17 in four.
Delhi Capitals have four points from five games in the tournament, winning two and losing three. They defeated Mumbai Indians in the most recent fixture by seven wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 37 as they chased down 155.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Harris, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, and Lauren Bell.
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Deeya Yadav, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.
The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has produced pitches with a good amount of assistance for bowlers. Seamers get new-ball movement while spinners find decent grip and turn. The average first innings score here reads 158 after nine games. Seven of these games were won by the chasing side, so expect the teams to look to bowl first.
As for the weather, it is likely to be partly cloudy, but rain is unlikely to be a factor.
Richa Ghosh (RCB W)
Lauren Bell (RCB W)
Lizelle Lee (DC W)
Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)
Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)
Shafali Verma (DC W)
RCB have unbeaten in the competition with several players stepping up in different games. They have a formidable batting unit and quality bowlers. Expect them to continue the winning streak.
