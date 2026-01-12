RCB W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz
Match 5 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) going head-to-head at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here’s our RCB W vs UPW W Dream11 prediction for this encounter.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru started the WPL 2026 with a win against the Mumbai Indians in the opening match. Mumbai posted 154/6 in the first innings. In reply, RCB chased down the target on the last ball and with three wickets in hand. Nadine de Klerk played a match-winning role, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls and also taking four wickets to help RCB secure the victory.
UP Warriorz began the tournament with a 10-run defeat against Gujarat Giants. Gujarat posted 207/4 in their innings, and in reply, UP scored 197/8 in 20 overs. Phoebe Litchfield was the top scorer with 78, but she did not get enough support from the other batters. UP Warriorz will look to bounce back and secure a win in their upcoming match.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.
The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch offers good bounce and helps batters score freely. This season, teams have crossed 200 thrice and scored more than 190 twice at this venue.
The temperature is expected to be around 25-27°C, with no chance of rain.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a more balanced side. For the upcoming match, RCB are likely to have the edge over UP Warriorz.
