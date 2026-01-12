RCB W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz

Match 5 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) going head-to-head at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here’s our RCB W vs UPW W Dream11 prediction for this encounter.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru started the WPL 2026 with a win against the Mumbai Indians in the opening match. Mumbai posted 154/6 in the first innings. In reply, RCB chased down the target on the last ball and with three wickets in hand. Nadine de Klerk played a match-winning role, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls and also taking four wickets to help RCB secure the victory.

UP Warriorz began the tournament with a 10-run defeat against Gujarat Giants. Gujarat posted 207/4 in their innings, and in reply, UP scored 197/8 in 20 overs. Phoebe Litchfield was the top scorer with 78, but she did not get enough support from the other batters. UP Warriorz will look to bounce back and secure a win in their upcoming match.

RCB W vs UPW W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.

RCB W vs UPW W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch offers good bounce and helps batters score freely. This season, teams have crossed 200 thrice and scored more than 190 twice at this venue.

The temperature is expected to be around 25-27°C, with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for RCB W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana could only score 18 runs in the previous match, but she’s a quality player.

She recently smashed 80 off 48 balls in her last T20I game against Sri Lanka.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma was wicketless in the previous match against Gujarat Giants, but she will make a comeback.

Earlier in December 2025, she picked up four wickets in four matches against Sri Lanka in a T20I series.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone took two wickets in the match against Gujarat Giants.

In 2025, she picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

Phoebe Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield scored 78 off 40 balls in the previous match against Gujarat Giants.

Earlier in the WBBL, she scored 271 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33.87 and a strike rate of 150.55.

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk scored an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls against Mumbai Indians.

She also took four wickets in the same match and was named Player of the Match.

Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning scored 30 runs in the previous match and is now the second leading run scorer in WPL history.

Earlier in the WBBL, she scored 479 runs in 11 matches at an average of 53.22.

Team for RCB W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

RCB W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a more balanced side. For the upcoming match, RCB are likely to have the edge over UP Warriorz.

