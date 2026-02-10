SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 between South Africa and Afghanistan.
Match No. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness South Africa (SA) take on Afghanistan (AFG) in a Group D fixture. Check out our SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for this game to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
South Africa won their first match of the campaign against Canada by 57 runs. They scored 213/4 in the first innings, with fifties from Aiden Markram and David Miller, while Tristan Stubbs added a quick 30 plus. In reply, Lungi Ngidi took four wickets and Marco Jansen picked up two, as Canada were restricted to 156/8.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, are coming into this match after a defeat against New Zealand. They were beaten by the Kiwis by five wickets. Afghanistan posted 182/6 in the first innings, with Gulbadin Naib top scoring with 63. In the second innings, they picked up two early wickets but could not capitalise, as Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert took the game away from them. In the end, Afghanistan lost the match by five wickets with 13 balls to spare.
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been good for batting, as seen in the first match where South Africa scored over 200 batting first. Therefore, the team that wins the toss should opt to bat first.
The temperature is expected to be around 26–27°C, with no chance of rain.
South Africa look like a stronger team compared to Afghanistan and may have an edge in this match.
