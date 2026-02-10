SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 between South Africa and Afghanistan.

Match No. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness South Africa (SA) take on Afghanistan (AFG) in a Group D fixture. Check out our SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for this game to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

South Africa won their first match of the campaign against Canada by 57 runs. They scored 213/4 in the first innings, with fifties from Aiden Markram and David Miller, while Tristan Stubbs added a quick 30 plus. In reply, Lungi Ngidi took four wickets and Marco Jansen picked up two, as Canada were restricted to 156/8.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are coming into this match after a defeat against New Zealand. They were beaten by the Kiwis by five wickets. Afghanistan posted 182/6 in the first innings, with Gulbadin Naib top scoring with 63. In the second innings, they picked up two early wickets but could not capitalise, as Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert took the game away from them. In the end, Afghanistan lost the match by five wickets with 13 balls to spare.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

SA vs AFG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been good for batting, as seen in the first match where South Africa scored over 200 batting first. Therefore, the team that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 26–27°C, with no chance of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen picked up two wickets in the previous match against Canada.

He has taken 12 wickets in his last nine T20 innings.

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton scored 33 in the previous match against Canada.

His last four T20 scores are 33, 15, 77*, and 40*.

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan picked up a wicket in the last match against New Zealand.

He has taken at least one wicket in each of his last five T20 innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock scored 25 in the previous match.

In his last four T20I innings, he has scored one century and one fifty.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram scored 59 against Canada.

He has hit three fifties in his last six T20I innings.

Mujeeb ur Rahman (AFG)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up two wickets against New Zealand.

He has taken 17 wickets in his last eight T20I innings.

Team for SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

South Africa look like a stronger team compared to Afghanistan and may have an edge in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.