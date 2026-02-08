SA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 9 between South Africa and Canada.
The runners-up of the previous edition, South Africa (SA), will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 against Canada (CAN) in this Group D fixture. Check out our SA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction for Match No.6, to be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
South Africa missed out on the title last time by a narrow margin. They’ll be hoping to go one step further in this edition. The Proteas, led by Aiden Markram, are coming off a 2-1 series victory over West Indies.
Canada will enter their second T20 World Cup, having first qualified in the 2024 edition. They secured their spot here after topping the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final with six wins in six games.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Jason Smith, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.
Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, and Ansh Patel.
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been one of the best venues for batting in the country. The average first innings score here in the last year was 215. However, we can expect something in it for bowlers.
The weather should be clear with rain unlikely to be a threat, and the temperature should be around 28 degrees Celsius.
Corbin Bosch (SA)
Yuvraj Samra (CAN)
Keshav Maharaj (SA)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
ALSO READ:
South Africa will head into this game as heavy favourites. There’s a gulf in quality and experience between the two teams and Canada would need to pull off a miracle.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.