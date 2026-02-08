SA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 9 between South Africa and Canada.

The runners-up of the previous edition, South Africa (SA), will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 against Canada (CAN) in this Group D fixture. Check out our SA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction for Match No.6, to be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

South Africa missed out on the title last time by a narrow margin. They’ll be hoping to go one step further in this edition. The Proteas, led by Aiden Markram, are coming off a 2-1 series victory over West Indies.

Canada will enter their second T20 World Cup, having first qualified in the 2024 edition. They secured their spot here after topping the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final with six wins in six games.

South Africa vs Canada Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Jason Smith, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, and Ansh Patel.

SA vs CAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been one of the best venues for batting in the country. The average first innings score here in the last year was 215. However, we can expect something in it for bowlers.

The weather should be clear with rain unlikely to be a threat, and the temperature should be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch is South Africa’s go-to death overs bowler, which increases his fantasy potential.

He has taken 12 wickets in the last seven T20Is at a strike rate of 11.

Yuvraj Samra (CAN)

Yuvraj Samra has scored 334 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 180.

He has three half-centuries to his credit in international T20s.

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Keshav Maharaj could be a big threat in this game against a weaker batting unit.

He has taken 14 wickets in his last 10 T20 appearances.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram has scored 213 runs from his last seven T20Is at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 139.

He has smashed one century and two half-centuries in his last five T20 games.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock has been in incredible form in recent times and hammered a century against the West Indies.

Earlier, he amassed 390 runs in the SA20 at an average of 39 while striking at 148.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

Dewald Brevis had an excellent SA20 season, which he capped off with a century in the final.

He has amassed over 1,500 runs in the format since last year, averaging nearly 36 at a strike rate of 174.

Team for SA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction

SA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction

South Africa will head into this game as heavy favourites. There’s a gulf in quality and experience between the two teams and Canada would need to pull off a miracle.

