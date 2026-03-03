SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: 1st Semifinal Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st Semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa.
South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the 1st Semifinal the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this clash, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
South Africa are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They defeated India, West Indies, and Zimbabwe in Super 8 to reach the semifinals. The Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the previous game. Chasing 154, they lost both the openers early but Dewald Brevis (42 off 18) and George Linde (30* off 21) got them over the line.
New Zealand won only one game in the Super 8 but three points were eventually enough to get them through. They needed to beat England to secure the spot but lost by four wickets. But they had an NRR advantage, which Pakistan could not overcome against Sri Lanka.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.
Eden Gardens is a venue where batters have thrived in recent years. There is something in it for bowlers but not enough to stop quality batting units. The average first innings score here stands at 183 in the tournament.
The weather is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to range around 27 degrees Celsius.
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Glenn Phillips (NZ)
Lungi Ngidi (SA)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Finn Allen (NZ)
Ryan Rickelton (SA)
ALSO READ:
New Zealand have defeated South Africa in three of the last five games but the latter came out on top in the group match this tournament. The Proteas boast of a stronger batting unit, which makes them favourites in this clash.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.