SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: 1st Semifinal Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st Semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa.

South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the 1st Semifinal the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this clash, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

South Africa are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They defeated India, West Indies, and Zimbabwe in Super 8 to reach the semifinals. The Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the previous game. Chasing 154, they lost both the openers early but Dewald Brevis (42 off 18) and George Linde (30* off 21) got them over the line.

New Zealand won only one game in the Super 8 but three points were eventually enough to get them through. They needed to beat England to secure the spot but lost by four wickets. But they had an NRR advantage, which Pakistan could not overcome against Sri Lanka.

South Africa vs New Zealand Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.

SA vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Eden Gardens is a venue where batters have thrived in recent years. There is something in it for bowlers but not enough to stop quality batting units. The average first innings score here stands at 183 in the tournament.

The weather is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to range around 27 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has been in good form and remains a good fantasy option.

He has made 295 runs in the last 10 games at a strike rate of 157 while averaging 37.

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Glenn Phillips has hit 40, 76*, and 39 in three of the games in the tournament.

In his last 10 innings, Phillips has struck 352 runs at an average of 39 and strike rate of 156.

Lungi Ngidi (SA)

Lungi Ngidi has bowled exceptionally well in the tournament, making a big impact for the Proteas.

He has taken 13 wickets in the last seven T20Is at an economy rate of 7.08.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram has been in terrific form, hitting 59, 86*, and 82* in three of the matches in the tournament.

Markram has piled on 371 runs in his last 10 T20Is at an average of 53 and strike rate of 171.

Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen struck 31 off 17 in the previous clash between the two teams.

He has smashed 269 runs in the last eight T20 Internationals at an average of 45 while striking at 183.

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton has hit one fifty along with four 30+ scores in the competition.

In his last 10 innings, he has made 360 runs at an average of 51 while striking at 173.

Team for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have defeated South Africa in three of the last five games but the latter came out on top in the group match this tournament. The Proteas boast of a stronger batting unit, which makes them favourites in this clash.

