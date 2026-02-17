SA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 34 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 34 between United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

South Africa (SA) will face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their next Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our SA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction for match no.34, to be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

South Africa have booked their spot in the Super 8s with three wins in three games. In the previous game, they defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. Marco Jansen claimed 4 for 40 to restrict the Black Caps to 175 before Aiden Markram hammered 86 not out in 44 balls.

The United Arab Emirates have managed to win only one of their three games, most recently losing to Afghanistan by five wickets. Sohaib Khan made 68 off 48 to help the side post 160. Bowlers dragged the game deep but Afghanistan eventually crossed the line with four balls to spare.

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Harshit Kaushik, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

SA vs UAE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi has produced pitches with decent help for spinners. Four games have been hosted here, with the first innings scores of 156, 209, 151, and 162. We can expect a high score if South Africa bats first.

The weather should be mainly clear with no threat of rain on the match proceedings.

Top Player Picks for SA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Lungi Ngidi (SA)

Lungi Ngidi has bagged seven wickets in the tournament and remains a top pick.

The seamer has claimed 15 wickets in the last eight T20Is at an economy of 7.78.

Junaid Siddique (UAE)

Junaid Siddique has taken 5 for 35 and 2 for 23 in the last two games.

He has snared 14 wickets in the last nine games at an economy of 7.7.

Alishan Sharafu (UAE)

Alishan Sharafu has scored 55 and 40 in two of the innings in the tournament.

He has made 352 runs in the previous 10 outings at an average of 35.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram is coming off a magnificent knock of 86 not out in 44 balls.

Markram has scored 363 runs from his last 10 T20Is at an average of 45 and strike rate of 153.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock has had good starts in all three games and scored a fifty against Afghanistan.

The left-hand batter has amassed 403 runs in the last nine games at an average of 45 while striking at 178.

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton has been in terrific form, and has hit 33, 61, and 21 in three games in the tournament.

He has hammered 247 runs in the last six games at an average of 62 while striking at 182.

Team for SA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

SA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

South Africa will be clear favourites heading into this game. They have a significantly stronger batting unit and a more potent bowling attack.

