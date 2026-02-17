SA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 34 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 34 between United Arab Emirates and South Africa.
South Africa (SA) will face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their next Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our SA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction for match no.34, to be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
South Africa have booked their spot in the Super 8s with three wins in three games. In the previous game, they defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. Marco Jansen claimed 4 for 40 to restrict the Black Caps to 175 before Aiden Markram hammered 86 not out in 44 balls.
The United Arab Emirates have managed to win only one of their three games, most recently losing to Afghanistan by five wickets. Sohaib Khan made 68 off 48 to help the side post 160. Bowlers dragged the game deep but Afghanistan eventually crossed the line with four balls to spare.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Harshit Kaushik, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi has produced pitches with decent help for spinners. Four games have been hosted here, with the first innings scores of 156, 209, 151, and 162. We can expect a high score if South Africa bats first.
The weather should be mainly clear with no threat of rain on the match proceedings.
Lungi Ngidi (SA)
Junaid Siddique (UAE)
Alishan Sharafu (UAE)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Ryan Rickelton (SA)
South Africa will be clear favourites heading into this game. They have a significantly stronger batting unit and a more potent bowling attack.
