SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies.

South Africa are hosting West Indies for a three-match T20I series. Here is our SA vs WI Dream11 prediction for the first T20I, set to be played at the Boland Park, Paarl.

Since losing the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa have managed to win only one out of nine bilateral series. In their previous series, they were defeated by India 3-1. With the upcoming series being their last assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa will be looking to regain form.

West Indies, on the other hand, have won three of their last 12 bilateral T20I series. They lost their last two series, against Afghanistan 2-1 and South Africa 3-1. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, they will also be looking to regain momentum and win the upcoming series.

SA vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hossein.

South Africa vs West Indies: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Boland Park is batting-friendly but will also offer some help to the bowlers. In SA20 2026, out of the five matches played there, the team batting first won four times. For this match, the team winning the toss should opt to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 23–24°C, with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada took nine wickets in eight matches in SA20 2026.

Against West Indies, he has taken 12 wickets in 11 innings.

Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch took 13 wickets in nine innings in SA20 2026.

In his last eight T20I innings, he has taken 18 wickets.

Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford scored 334 runs in 10 innings in SA20 2026 at an average of 66.80 and a strike rate of 165.34.

He hit two half-centuries and had three other scores of more than 40.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis scored 370 runs in 11 innings in SA20 2026 at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 156.11.

His last three scores were 101, 75*, and 53.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope scored 276 runs in 11 innings in SA20 2026.

He ended 2025 with 1,733 runs in 53 T20s at an average of 38.51, including two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Jason Holder

Jason Holder ended 2025 with 97 wickets in 68 T20 innings, the highest in the year.

In the ILT20 2025-26, he took 15 wickets in 10 matches.

Team for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

It is expected to be a close encounter, but South Africa might have the edge over West Indies as they have a stronger squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.