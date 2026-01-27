SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies.
South Africa are hosting West Indies for a three-match T20I series. Here is our SA vs WI Dream11 prediction for the first T20I, set to be played at the Boland Park, Paarl.
Since losing the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa have managed to win only one out of nine bilateral series. In their previous series, they were defeated by India 3-1. With the upcoming series being their last assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa will be looking to regain form.
West Indies, on the other hand, have won three of their last 12 bilateral T20I series. They lost their last two series, against Afghanistan 2-1 and South Africa 3-1. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, they will also be looking to regain momentum and win the upcoming series.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hossein.
The pitch at Boland Park is batting-friendly but will also offer some help to the bowlers. In SA20 2026, out of the five matches played there, the team batting first won four times. For this match, the team winning the toss should opt to bat first.
The temperature is expected to be around 23–24°C, with no chance of rain.
It is expected to be a close encounter, but South Africa might have the edge over West Indies as they have a stronger squad.
