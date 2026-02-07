SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 between Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Match No.6 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Ireland (IRE) and Sri Lanka (SL) squaring off in a Group B fixture. Check out our SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Sri Lanka, the one-time former champions, are looking to add another title to their cabinet in familiar conditions as the co-hosts. Form will be an issue, however, as they recently lost a three-match series against England by 3-0 at home. They suffered a last-minute injury blow with Eshan Malinga ruled out.

Ireland are entering their ninth T20 World Cup, and will be hoping to get through to the Super 8s. They recently defeated Italy in a three-match series by 2-1, and the UAE by 2-nil.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, and Matthew Humphreys.

SL vs IRE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a spin-friendly venue where batters usually struggle to score at a fast rate. The average first innings score here in the last 10 T20Is reads 141, which highlights the tough batting conditions.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with the radar predicting around a 3% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Harry Tector (IRE)

Harry Tector is in tremendous form with 348 runs in the last 10 T20Is at a strike rate of 135, while averaging nearly 50.

Tector has eight half-centuries in T20 internationals, including 96 not out against Italy last month.

Dunith Wellalage (SL)

Dunith Wellalage made an impact in the recent England series with his all-round skill set.

He has taken six wickets in the last four T20s and offers batting value.

Mark Adair (IRE)

Mark Adair has taken seven wickets in the last five games and offers new-ball value.

He has also scored 59 runs in the last two innings he has batted.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka has been in pretty good form and has elevated his T20 game in recent times.

He has piled on over 1,000 runs in T20 cricket at an average of nearly 35 while striking at 160.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis has scored 227 runs in his last 10 T20Is at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 127.

While these numbers aren’t great, he has looked in good touch and can be backed as captain.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga has bagged 12 wickets in the previous nine games at an economy of 7.80.

The leg-spinner had a tough series against England, but remains a big threat versus the Irish line-up.

ALSO READ:

Team for SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have the much stronger side between these two, especially for home conditions. They have a more potent bowling attack and batters familiar with the pitch.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.