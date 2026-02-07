SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 between Sri Lanka and Ireland.
Match No.6 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Ireland (IRE) and Sri Lanka (SL) squaring off in a Group B fixture. Check out our SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Sri Lanka, the one-time former champions, are looking to add another title to their cabinet in familiar conditions as the co-hosts. Form will be an issue, however, as they recently lost a three-match series against England by 3-0 at home. They suffered a last-minute injury blow with Eshan Malinga ruled out.
Ireland are entering their ninth T20 World Cup, and will be hoping to get through to the Super 8s. They recently defeated Italy in a three-match series by 2-1, and the UAE by 2-nil.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Matheesha Pathirana.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, and Matthew Humphreys.
The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a spin-friendly venue where batters usually struggle to score at a fast rate. The average first innings score here in the last 10 T20Is reads 141, which highlights the tough batting conditions.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with the radar predicting around a 3% chance of precipitation.
Harry Tector (IRE)
Dunith Wellalage (SL)
Mark Adair (IRE)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Sri Lanka have the much stronger side between these two, especially for home conditions. They have a more potent bowling attack and batters familiar with the pitch.
