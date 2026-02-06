WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 2 between West Indies vs Scotland.

Match No.2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will see a clash between Scotland (SCO) and West Indies (WI) in Group C. Check out our WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Scotland had initially failed to qualify for this ICC event, but came in at the last minute after Bangladesh pulled out. They were picked as the replacement on the virtue of being the highest-ranked team among those who did not qualify. Richie Berrington will lead the side that has some exciting players.

West Indies, the two-time former champions, failed to reach the semifinals in the last three editions. Led by Shai Hope, they will be hoping to break that drought. Recently, they faced South Africa in a three-match series, losing by 2-1.

West Indies vs Scotland Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Tom Bruce, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.

WI vs SCO: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Eden Gardens has been a high-scoring venue in T20 cricket in recent times. The average first innings score here in the last three years is around 196, which highlights how the conditions have favoured batters.

The weather is expected to be sunny for this game with no chance of rain, and the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

George Munsey (SCO)

George Munsey has made 296 runs in his last 10 appearances at a strike rate of 150.

He averages 31 in T20I cricket at an average of 31 and strike rate of 144, with two hundreds and 13 fifties.

Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

Sherfane Rutherford has been in incredible form recently, hitting 57* off 24 in the second T20I versus South Africa.

In the SA20, he blasted 334 runs at a strike rate of 165 while averaging 67.

Michael Leask (SCO)

Michael Leask could be a crucial figure in this game due to the matchups.

He has taken nine wickets in the last 10 games and has a couple of 45+ scores.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has been a prolific run-scorer in the shorter format in recent times.

He has amassed over 1,900 runs in T20 cricket since last year at an average of 36, including three hundreds and 11 fifties.

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Shimron Hetmyer has been in good form and recently was promoted higher in the batting line-up.

He has made 233 runs in the last six T20Is at an average of 46 while striking at 184.

Brandon McMullen (SCO)

Brandon McMullen hammered 95 off just 39 deliveries in the warm-up fixture against Namibia.

He has 629 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 31 while striking at 145.

Team for WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Scotland defeated the West Indies in the only clash between the two teams. However, the West Indies have much more firepower in the batting department and should come out on top this time.

