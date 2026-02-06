WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 2 between West Indies vs Scotland.
Match No.2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will see a clash between Scotland (SCO) and West Indies (WI) in Group C. Check out our WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Scotland had initially failed to qualify for this ICC event, but came in at the last minute after Bangladesh pulled out. They were picked as the replacement on the virtue of being the highest-ranked team among those who did not qualify. Richie Berrington will lead the side that has some exciting players.
West Indies, the two-time former champions, failed to reach the semifinals in the last three editions. Led by Shai Hope, they will be hoping to break that drought. Recently, they faced South Africa in a three-match series, losing by 2-1.
Scotland: George Munsey, Tom Bruce, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.
Eden Gardens has been a high-scoring venue in T20 cricket in recent times. The average first innings score here in the last three years is around 196, which highlights how the conditions have favoured batters.
The weather is expected to be sunny for this game with no chance of rain, and the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.
George Munsey (SCO)
Sherfane Rutherford (WI)
Michael Leask (SCO)
Shai Hope (WI)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
Brandon McMullen (SCO)
Scotland defeated the West Indies in the only clash between the two teams. However, the West Indies have much more firepower in the batting department and should come out on top this time.
