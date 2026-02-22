WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 44 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 44 between Zimbabwe and West Indies.
Match no.44 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Zimbabwe (ZIM) taking on West Indies (WI) in Super 8 Group 1. Check out our WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this match, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Zimbabwe have had a magnificent tournament so far, topping Group B with victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. They defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets. Chasing 179, Brian Bennett scored an unbeaten 63 off 48 while Sikandar Raza smashed 45 off 26 deliveries.
West Indies finished at the top in Group C with four wins in four games, including over England. They beat Italy in the last game by 42 runs. Captain Shai Hope hit 75 off 46 to help the team post 165 before Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde shared seven wickets between them.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
The Wankhede Stadium is known for great batting conditions. However, the pitches in the ongoing tournament have been slower with the ball holding up. Six games have been played here, with the average first innings score of 161.
The weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain, and the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Matthew Forde (WI)
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
Shai Hope (WI)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Zimbabwe have pulled off two big wins in the tournament but West Indies will start as favourites in this game. They have more firepower in the batting and some in-form bowlers.
