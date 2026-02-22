WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 44 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 44 between Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Match no.44 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Zimbabwe (ZIM) taking on West Indies (WI) in Super 8 Group 1. Check out our WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this match, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Zimbabwe have had a magnificent tournament so far, topping Group B with victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. They defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets. Chasing 179, Brian Bennett scored an unbeaten 63 off 48 while Sikandar Raza smashed 45 off 26 deliveries.

West Indies finished at the top in Group C with four wins in four games, including over England. They beat Italy in the last game by 42 runs. Captain Shai Hope hit 75 off 46 to help the team post 165 before Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde shared seven wickets between them.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

WI vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wankhede Stadium is known for great batting conditions. However, the pitches in the ongoing tournament have been slower with the ball holding up. Six games have been played here, with the average first innings score of 161.

The weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain, and the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett is yet to be dismissed in the tournament, smashing 48*, 64*, and 63*.

He has accumulated 403 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 57 and strike rate of 130.

Matthew Forde (WI)

Matthew Forde is coming off an excellent spell of 3 for 19 in the last game.

He has taken 21 wickets in T20Is at an economy of 8.26 while averaging 17 with the bat.

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Blessing Muzarabani has been sensational, picking up nine wickets in three games in the group stage.

The right arm seamer has 102 wickets in T20 Internationals at 7.03 rpo, with best figures of 4 for 17 against Australia in this competition.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has returned to form with two quality knocks in the last two games, hitting 61* and 75.

He has amassed over 1,500 runs in the past 12 months at an average of 34.58 while striking at 132.

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Shimron Hetmyer struck 64 off 36 deliveries in the first game, and remains a good captaincy candidate.

He has made 367 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 46 while striking at 175.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza has piled on 305 runs in his last 10 T20I innings at a strike rate of 145 while averaging 43.

He has also snared 24 wickets for Zimbabwe since last year, and that all-round value makes him a great captaincy option.

ALSO READ:

Team for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Zimbabwe have pulled off two big wins in the tournament but West Indies will start as favourites in this game. They have more firepower in the batting and some in-form bowlers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.