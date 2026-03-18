5 Domestic Debutants to Watch Out for in IPL 2026

Multiple youngsters are waiting to make a mark in the IPL 2026.

The IPL 2026 is just over a week away, and fans can’t wait to immerse themselves in the league-cricket energy. The upcoming 19th edition of the league promises some spectacular shows from the veteran stars as well as a few new youngsters who could rise to the occasion, soak in the pressure, and deliver noteworthy performances in their debut season.

Let’s take a look at the five Indian debutants who might grab the headlines with their fierce displays in the IPL 2026.

Prashant Veer

The Uttar Pradesh youngster is coming on the back of a stellar run in domestic cricket, scoring 112 runs and scalping nine wickets in seven matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. His heroics also included three brisk unbeaten knocks in the domestic 20-over league.

Moreover, after trading out the veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to rely on their key signing for the IPL 2026. The franchise has also heavily invested in him, roping in the player for a massive amount of INR 14.20 crore.

Kartik Sharma

The wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan had already made a name for himself before making an appearance in the IPL 2026 mini auction. Several franchises were interested in acquiring the 19-year-old. However, following an intense bidding session, the Chennai management had sealed the deal for the gloveman, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped player in the history of IPL, alongside Prashant.

The prodigy had notched up 133 runs in five matches at a pulsating strike rate of 160.24 in the latest SMAT season before getting ruled out of the tournament with a finger injury. Though Sanju Samson is set to start in the CSK playing XI alongside their former captain MS Dhoni, the gloveman is also expected to earn a chance in the two-month-long event.

Auqib Nabi

The speedster from Jammu and Kashmir is currently the talk of the town, especially after his marvellous show in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy edition. Auqib Nabi was a vital cog in claiming the team’s historic maiden title in the domestic red-ball tournament. He topped the wicket-takers’ chart, snaring 60 scalps in 10 fixtures, laced with a jaw-dropping seven fifers and two four-wicket hauls.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have roped in the seamer for INR 8.40 crore. With a strong overseas pace attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, and Kyle Jamieson, the bowler would be a valuable addition to their domestic core alongside T. Natarajan.

Ashok Sharma

The 23-year-old has been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RR squad in the previous few seasons but is yet to debut in the cash-rich league. Ashok Sharma is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the SMAT 2025, bagging 22 scalps in 10 matches at an economy of 9.25.

The Rajasthan player had also carried on the momentum in the subsequent Vijay Hazare Trophy, scalping 13 wickets in seven outings, including a fifer against Tamil Nadu. This season, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have included the bowler for INR 90 lakh to bolster their pace attack.

Notably, Ashok was also part of the India A squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches. He was once again clinical in the 20-over fixtures, snaring three wickets in two matches facing the USA and Namibia.

Mukul Choudhary

Mukul Choudhary is another youngster who is expected to put up a noteworthy show in the IPL 2026. The 21-year-old had a fierce outing in the SMAT 2025 after replacing an injured Kartik Sharma in Rajasthan’s squad.

He put up 173 runs in five fixtures, striking at a blazing rate of 198.85, including a crucial 54 not out against Mumbai in the Super League. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have added the finisher to their IPL 2026 squad for INR 2.60 crore.

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