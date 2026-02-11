All Super Overs in T20 World Cup — SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Script History With First Double Super Over

A few moments in cricket create as much tension as tied matches. Over the years, super overs in T20 World Cup have delivered some of the most unforgettable finishes. From historic firsts to surprising upsets and a rare double Super Over, these matches have consistently pushed players and fans to the edge. The latest drama played out during the SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 edition, adding another classic to the list.

All Super Overs in T20 World Cup History

South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2026

The most dramatic super over in T20 World Cup history took place in Ahmedabad during the SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa scored 187/6 after Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock led the innings with individual fifties. Riding on Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s stupendous 84, Afghanistan levelled the score, forcing a Super Over after Noor Ahmed scored 12 runs in the final over bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Both teams scored 17 in the first Super Over, sending the contest into a first-ever second Super Over in the tournament’s history. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs hit 23 runs for South Africa, and Afghanistan threatened another twist as Gurbaz hit three consecutive sixes, needing 24 runs off the final four deliveries, but Keshav Maharaj dismissed him on the last ball, sealing a four-run win.

USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024

One of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup super overs came in 2024 when the tournament debutants USA surprised one-time champions Pakistan in Dallas. After both teams finished tied at 159, the USA scored 18 in the Super Over. Pacer Saurabh Netravalkar then bowled a fantastic spell, limiting Pakistan to 13 and securing a historic win. Eventually, the USA advanced to super 8 stage, eliminating Pakistan from the group stage.

Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024

In another clash of the T20 World Cup 2024, Namibia and Oman faced a challenging surface, watching each other manage out on 109. Namibia raced to 21/0 in the Super Over, led by David Wiese, who later bowled a crucial over to seal the deal.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2012

During the T20 World Cup 2012, New Zealand was part of another memorable super overs in T20 World Cup. New Zealand posted 17 in the Super Over, but legendary West Indies batters Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels chased down the target in just five balls.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2012 – First Super Over

The first-ever Super Over in the T20 World Cups took place in 2012 when Sri Lanka and New Zealand ended up tied at 174. Sri Lanka scored 13 in the Super Over, while Lasith Malinga kept New Zealand to seven super overs in T20 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan, 2007 – Bowl Out

Before the super overs were introduced, the famous T20 World Cup 2007 tie between India and Pakistan was decided by a bowl-out, which remains the only instance this tie-breaker has been used. India won 3-0, a finish that ultimately led to the adoption of the Super Over rule in future tournaments.

All Super Overs in T20 World Cups Team Opposition Score (Main Match) Super Over Edition South Africa Afghanistan 187–187 South Africa Double Super Over (17–17, 23–19) T20 World Cup 2026 USA Pakistan 159–159 USA won (18–13) T20 World Cup 2024 Namibia Oman 109–109 Namibia won (21–10) T20 World Cup 2024 New Zealand West Indies Tied West Indies won T20 World Cup 2012 New Zealand Sri Lanka 174–174 Sri Lanka won (13–7) T20 World Cup 2012 India Pakistan 141–141 Bowl-Out (pre Super Over) T20 World Cup 2007

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.