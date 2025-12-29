Best Bowling Figures in T20Is — Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey Tops the Charts With Eight-wicket Haul

The feat had not been achieved in a T20 match, international or otherwise.

With the introduction of the shortest format of the game extending to associate nations, it is no secret that the game is growing at a rapid pace. And so are the records! The list for the best bowling figures in T20Is will have to be updated, after Sonam Yeshey from Bhutan shattered the Myanmar batting line-up with an eight-wicket haul.

With this feat, the 22-year-old from Bhutan became the first-ever bowler to scalp eight wickets in a T20 match, international or otherwise. After he was brought into the attack as the first-change bowler, Yeshey picked up eight wickets from his four overs, conceding just seven runs. As a result, Bhutan won the match by 82 runs after posting 127/9 on the board.

At the end of it all, the five-match T20I series ended as a one-sided affair with Bhutan beating Myanmar in each of the five matches. To add to that, Sonam Yeshey bagged 13 wickets in the series, which was the most by any bowler. The second-best was Pyae Phyo Wai, with eight wickets from five matches. The throne of the best bowling figures in T20Is will go to the left-arm spinner from Bhutan.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄!🌍🇧🇹 𝑩𝒉𝒖𝒕𝒂𝒏’𝒔 𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒎 𝒀𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒓𝒆𝒘𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅 𝒃𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒂 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑳𝑫 𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑫 𝒃𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒍𝒍! The left-arm orthodox magician claimed 8/7 in 4 overs against Myanmar today. @ICC pic.twitter.com/OtOZofj75n — BhutanCricketOfficial🇧🇹 (@BhutanCricket) December 26, 2025

Best Bowling Figures in T20Is – Sonam Yeshey, the Latest Entrant

To get some context of what the spinner from Bhutan has achieved, only two bowlers have been able to produce a seven-wicket haul in the history of T20I cricket – namely Syazrul Idrus from Malaysia and Ali Dawood from Bahrain. Idrus registered figures of 7/8 against China in 2023, and Dawood picked up 7/19 against Bhutan in 2025. Yeshey went a notch ahead and picked up eight!

Additionally, the feat (seven-wicket haul) has been registered only two times even in T20 cricket. Colin Ackermann scalped 7/18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in 2019, and Taskin Ahmed ended with figures of 7/19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capitals in 2025. This can give us some insight into how the charts for the best bowling figures in T20Is shape up.

Sonam Yeshey made his debut in 2022 against Malaysia, and the country instantly knew that he was special. He picked up a three-wicket haul for the side on debut, giving away just 16 runs. Though the wickets have not come in heaps until now, this performance could be the beginning of something special for the slow left-arm bowler.

In 35 T20Is till now, Yeshey has scalped 38 wickets at an economy of 5.55, with a four and a five-wicket haul to his name. He has been a part of the Bhutan U19 squad as well, and is expected to be around for a long period of time, considering how he is showcasing his skills.

ALSO READ:

Best Bowling Figures in T20Is

Bowler Opposition Figures Year Sonam Yeshey Myanmar 8/7 2025 Syazrul Idrus China 7/8 2023 Ali Dawood Bhutan 7/19 2025 Harsha Bharadwaj Mongolia 6/3 2024 Peter Aho Sierra Leone 6/5 2021 Deepak Chahar Bangladesh 6/7 2019 Dinesh Nakrani Singapore 6/7 2024 Ajantha Mendis Zimbabwe 6/8 2012 Moazzam Baig Rwanda 6/9 2023 Rizwan Butt Malawi 6/9 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.