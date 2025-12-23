Five Wickets in an Over in Cricket: Indonesia Bowler Gede Priandana Joins Elite List

Five wickets in an over in cricket is one of the rarest and most extraordinary achievements in the game. It happens when a bowler dismisses five batters in just six balls.

There have been instances where a team has taken five wickets in a single over, but some of those dismissals were run outs. Only a few bowlers have achieved the rare feat of taking all five wickets in an over without any run outs.

Bowlers who have taken Five Wickets in an Over

Gede Priandana

Gede Priandana, right-arm fast bowler from Indonesia, created history by becoming the first player to take five wickets in an over in an international T20I. He achieved this milestone in the first T20I against Cambodia in Bali.

Chasing 168, Cambodia were 106 for 5 after 15 overs and still in the contest. Bowling his first over, Priandana struck with a hat-trick off his first three balls, then picked up two more wickets to end the match. Cambodia managed only one run in the over and were bowled out for 107.

Abhimanyu Mithun

Bowling the final over of the innings, Mithun took five wickets in a dramatic spell for Karnataka against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 29, 2019, in Surat. He dismissed Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar and Amit Mishra off four consecutive balls, before removing Jayant Yadav on the final delivery of the over.

All five wickets came through catches. Mithun finished with figures of 5 for 39 in the match, which Karnataka won by eight wickets.

Al-Amin Hossain

In 2013, Al-Amin Hossain became the first bowler to take five wickets in a single over in Twenty20 cricket, helping UCB-BCB Eleven secure a two-wicket win over Abahani Limited.

Bowling the final over in the first innings, Al-Amin dismissed Mehedi Maruf on the first ball, gave away two runs, and then took four wickets in the next four deliveries to restrict Abahani to 143.

Neil Wagner

Neil Wagner made history on April 6, 2011, by taking five wickets in a single over for Otago against Wellington, becoming the first bowler to do so in first-class cricket.

In that over, he dismissed Stewart Rhodes, Justin Austin-Smellie, Jeetan Patel, and Illi Tugaga in the first four balls, and finally had Mark Gillespie caught on the last ball. He finished the innings with 6 for 36 and took three more wickets in the second innings as Otago won by an innings and 138 runs.

Bowler Team Against Format Year Gede Priandana Indonesia Cambodia T20I 2025 Abhimanyu Mithun Karnataka Haryana T20 2019 Al-Amin Hossain UCB-BCB Eleven Abahani Limited T20 2013 Neil Wagner Otago Wellington FC 2011

