As T20 cricket is largely dominated by batters, low scores are usually chased without much trouble. That said, fans interested in exceptional bowling efforts can look up the list of lowest totals defended in T20 World Cup history.

However, the T20 World Cup has seen a few matches where teams have successfully defended low scores.

The previous World Cup in the West Indies and the USA saw too many low-scoring matches ending as a thriller. With the new edition around the corner in 2026, let us take a look at the lowest totals defended in T20 World Cup.

Lowest Totals Defended In T20 World Cup

In the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and Nepal at Kingstown, Bangladesh scored 106 in their innings. They successfully restricted Nepal to 85 all out, winning the match by 21 runs. This 106 is at the top of the list of lowest totals defended in T20 World Cup history.

Bangladesh’s bowling was led by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who took four wickets, Mustafizur Rahman with three, Shakib Al Hasan with two, and Taskin Ahmed claimed one wicket.

Team Score Defended Opponent Venue Year Bangladesh 106 Nepal Kingstown 2024 South Africa 113 Bangladesh New York 2024 South Africa 115 Nepal Kingstown 2024 Sri Lanka 119 New Zealand Chattogram 2014 India 119 Pakistan New York 2024 Afghanistan 123 West Indies Nagpur 2016 New Zealand 126 India Nagpur 2016

Lowest Totals Defended for India in T20 World Cups

In the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan in New York, India batted first and scored 119 runs in their innings. In reply, they restricted Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs, winning the match by six runs. 119 is at the top of the lowest totals defended for India in T20 World Cups.

Jasprit Bumrah played a key role with the ball, taking three wickets for 14 runs in his four overs. Hardik Pandya took two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel claimed one each.

Score Defended Opponent Venue Year 119 Pakistan New York 2024 146 Bangladesh Bengaluru 2016 152 South Africa Colombo 2012 153 South Africa Durban 2007 157 Pakistan Johannesburg 2007 159 Afghanistan Colombo 2012 159 Australia Mirpur 2014

Standout T20 World Cup Performances

India in 2007

Two of the lowest totals defended by India in T20 World Cups came in 2007. In one match, India scored 153/5 and restricted South Africa to 116/9 in 20 overs. RP Singh starred with the ball, taking four wickets for just 13 runs.

In the final against Pakistan, India posted 157/5, thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s 75. They then bowled Pakistan out for 152, defending the total successfully. Irfan Pathan took three wickets in the final and was named Player of the Match. This stays second on the list of the lowest total defended in T20 World Cup final.

Sri Lanka in 2014

In the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Chattogram, Sri Lanka batted first and managed only 119 runs. In response, they bowled out New Zealand for just 60 runs, with Rangana Herath taking an incredible five wickets for just three runs.

The total of 119 ranks joint fourth among the lowest totals defended in T20 World Cup history. This was an important match because the winner moved to the semi-finals, while the losing team was knocked out of the Super 10 stage. Sri Lanka won the match, went on to win the semi-final and final, and ultimately claimed the T20 World Cup title.

South Africa in 2024

In the match against Bangladesh in New York, South Africa scored 113/6 in 20 overs. With the ball, Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each. Bangladesh were restricted to 109/7. South Africa won the match by four runs.

In the very next match against Nepal in Kingstown, South Africa scored 115/7 in 20 overs. Once again, their bowlers delivered, restricting Nepal to 114/7 as they won the match by just one run. Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets, while Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram claimed one wicket each.

These two close wins proved crucial for South Africa. If they had lost one or both matches, their campaign could have gone wrong in the group stage. South Africa later finished the tournament as the runners-up.

