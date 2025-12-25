Two Indians feature in the list of top five.

The T20 World Cup has seen several prolific run-scorers, but only a few players have consistently dominated across multiple editions. The record of most runs in T20 World Cup knockout matches highlights not just volume, but longevity and adaptability in high-pressure ICC tournaments.

With another edition of the tournament almost here, the T20 World Cup 2026, let’s go down memory lane and check out some of the best batting displays so far.

Who has scored Most Runs in T20 World Cup Knockout Matches?

Chasemaster Virat Kohli ranks at the apex of the list for his match-winning abilities and for performing in the toughest of situations. India opener Rohit Sharma is another Indian name to feature in the top five list.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Highest Score Virat Kohli 6 373 93.25 145.13 89* Rohit Sharma 8 227 37.83 139.26 57 Jos Buttler 6 226 56.5 156.94 80* Marlon Samuels 5 215 71.66 120.78 85* TM Dilshan 7 197 32.83 115.2 96*

Most Runs in T20 World Cup Knockout Matches by Edition

Here we see the leading scorer with the most runs in T20 World Cup knockout matches in each edition so far. Interestingly, former India captain and batting stalwart Virat Kohli has finished at the top of the charts twice, once in 2014 and the second time during India’s title-winning campaign in 2024.

Year Player Innings Runs Highest Score 2007 Gautam Gambhir 2 99 75 2009 Shahid Afridi 2 105 54* 2010 Craig Kieswetter 2 102 63 2012 Marlon Samuels 2 104 78 2014 Virat Kohli 2 149 77 2016 Marlon Samuels 2 93 85* 2021 Mitchell Marsh 2 105 77* 2022 Jos Buttler 2 106 80* 2024 Virat Kohli 2 85 76

Most Runs For India in T20 World Cups

Amongst Indians as well, Kohli has got the best numbers and is the highest run-scorer for his country at the ICC event, followed by Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. Check the list below.

Player Innings Run Average Strike rate Highest Score Virat Kohli 33 1292 58.72 128.81 89* Rohit Sharma 44 1220 34.85 133.04 92 Yuvraj Singh 28 593 23.72 128.91 70 MS Dhoni 29 529 35.26 123.88 45 Gautam Gambhir 20 524 26.2 118.01 75

Standout T20 World Cup Performances

Let’s take a look at some of the best batting performances in T20 World Cup knockout matches.

Gautam Gambhir in 2007

The former India opener played a key role in India’s maiden T20 World Cup success at the inaugural edition in 2007. He set up India’s success with a fiery knock of 75 in 54 balls played at Johannesburg, hitting eight fours and two sixes that took India to a competitive winning score of 157/5 in the first innings, which the bowlers defended to help the Men in Blue win by five runs in the end.

Marlon Samuels in 2016

In one of the most remarkable displays of temperament under pressure in a T20 World Cup final, Marlon Samuels crafted an unforgettable innings. Chasing England’s 156 for victory, the West Indies found themselves in crisis at 11/3. But amidst the turmoil, Samuels stood firm with an unbeaten 85 from just 66 balls, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes, to expertly guide his side to a heart-stopping victory.

Mitchell Marsh in 2021

In the T20 World Cup 2021 final, Mitchell Marsh played the decisive innings that secured Australia’s maiden title. Batting at No.3, he guided his team to a challenging target of 173 with an unbeaten 77 runs from just 50 deliveries. His dominant knock at Dubai’s International Stadium, featuring six fours and four sixes, powered Australia to victory over New Zealand.

