Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney Headline Cricxtasy’s Women’s T20I Team Of The Year

Five Indian players make it to the list.

The year has witnessed several spectacular performances in the shortest format of the game, culminating in the 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, set to begin on June 12, 2026. Before that, let’s take a look at the women’s T20I team of the year.

Multiple star players continued their usual blazing form to deliver match-winning performances for their respective teams. On the other hand, some debutants also rose to the occasion and lit up the stage with a few noteworthy shows.

Openers – Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma

The star Australian opener, Beth Mooney, carried on her dominating run to notch up 379 runs in six appearances. The three-time T20 World Cup-winner’s purple patch included four half-centuries, striking at a fierce rate of 155.32.

After a sub-par outing in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the youngster made a strong comeback during India’s five-T20I tour of England. Since then, Shafali Verma has continued the momentum to be a part of the women’s T20I team of the year. The 21-year-old put up 412 runs in nine matches, at a blistering strike rate of 173.10.

Middle Order – Georgia Voll, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh

The right-hander made her T20I debut during Australia’s series against England on home soil in early 2025. In her limited appearances of six matches, Georgia Voll has created a commendable impact, scoring 210 runs at a strike rate of 144.82 and making her way in the women’s T20I team of the year. Her impressive run tally also included two fifty-plus knocks against New Zealand.

The swashbuckling Caribbean player missed out on participating in significant T20 action due to shoulder surgery. But the 27-year-old has had a memorable first half of the year in the format, making her way in the women’s T20I team of the year. Hayley Matthews piled up 411 runs in eight fixtures, laced with a ton and four half-centuries. She also scalped eight wickets with the best figures of 3/32 facing England.

Besides a spectacular year in the ODIs, Jemimah Rodrigues also recorded decent stats in the shortest format of the game. She is a mainstay in the women’s T20I team of the year. She put up 212 runs, including two fifties, in eight matches this year.

The wicketkeeper-batter did not manage many chances to showcase her fireworks with the willow in the T20Is in 2025. But despite the limited opportunities, Richa Ghosh struck at 146.42 to escalate the team’s totals and also contributed with four crucial catches and three stumpings behind the wicket.

All-rounders – Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland

England’s skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has continued delivering some key performances for the side and is included in the women’s T20I team of the year. The right-hander scored 214 runs, including two half-centuries, in eight T20I matches of the year.

India’s prime all-rounder, Deepti Sharma, had a memorable year with both skills across formats. In eight 20-over fixtures, the player bagged 13 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.03. Moreover, the 28-year-old recently achieved the unique feat of notching up 1,000-plus runs and snaring over 150 wickets in the format. She is a no-brainer in the women’s T20I team of the year.

The Australian all-rounder displayed a destructive form with the ball to scalp 11 wickets in six matches at a miraculous economy rate of 6.15. Annabel Sutherland was also instrumental with her other skill, contributing a pivotal 58 runs, striking at 138.09.

Bowlers – Lauren Bell, Shree Charani

The English pacer is in the women’s T20I team of the year, owing to her wonderful performances with the ball. Lauren Bell carried on with her fiery spells to bag 15 scalps in nine outings of 2025, conceding 7.58 runs per over.

The 21-year-old is another debutant who grabbed the headlines with an excellent start to her international career. She excelled in both white-ball formats for India. Shree Charani’s economical bowling display included 14 T20I wickets in nine matches.

