2 Last Minute Changes We Could See In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

The India squad really looked well set, and will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 as one of the favourites.

If we go about asking each team to note another team that they would be wary of in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, there’s almost no doubt that most of the teams would say – the India squad. The Men in Blue are on a roll ahead of the coveted tournament, and are clearly one of the favourites.

However, the hosts have a few aspects which will need their attention, coupled with careful planning ahead of the tournament. Two of their players in Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar are sidelined due to injuries, and that is what may cause some last minute changes to the India squad.

Without them, the team looks to be doing fine. The Men in Blue have clinched the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after their recent victory in the third T20I. Having said that, Suryakumar Yadav & team would still want to put their best XI on the field come February 7, 2026.

Here are a couple of last minute changes that we could see in the India squad just as they step into the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup 2026:

Riyan Parag Might Replace Washington Sundar in India Squad

The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu is in a race against time to compete in the coveted tournament, but has been sidelined due to an injury. Washington Sundar suffered a rib injury in the first ODI against the Kiwis, and has been out of contention since then. With the all-rounder in rehabilitation, his chances to be available for the tournament seem grim.

As per the recent updates, Riyan Parag is expected to chip into the India squad as Sundar’s replacement if he does not recover for the tournament in time. The all-rounder from Rajasthan Royals (RR) was also injured, but has cleared the yo-yo test. Moreover, he has been instructed by the BCCI to report to Mumbai on February 2.

Riyan Parag, if drafted into the side, will be a value addition to India’s middle-order. To add to that, his services with the ball in hand will also prove to be handy for the Men in Blue. Though his place in the starting XI isn’t guaranteed, he would be a good asset to have in the scheme of things.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer Might Replace Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma not being a part of the India squad will be a big blow to the Indian side. The youngster was initially ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to injury. To add to that, further developments have signalled that Tilak won’t be available for the next two games either, raising concerns over his availability for the mega-event.

In his absence, Shreyas Iyer might be drafted into the squad, as he was for the series against the Kiwis. However, with the form that Ishan Kishan is in, it would be difficult for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper to find a place in the starting XI – unless the management decide to drop Sanju Samson, which will vacate a place in the middle-order.

Tilak Varma was the glue in the Indian middle-order, who used to hold the innings together with batters around him going berserk. Though India have maintained the same fearless way of batting, a collapse will be imminent at some stage. That is when they would want someone to drop anchor – a role which Tilak Varma used to ace gracefully.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.