Abhishek Sharma Smashes 20 Runs Off Jacob Duffy in One Over, Slams Record-breaking Fifty in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final [WATCH]

Following an underwhelming campaign, this was only the second half-century of Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Before the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, multiple former players and experts had suggested dropping an out-of-form Abhishek Sharma from India’s playing XI. But within just a few hours, the left-hander completely changed the script, notching up a blazing fifty in the IND vs NZ summit clash.

Abhishek Sharma Finds Form in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

The defending champions were off to a measured start against the New Zealand bowlers, managing only 12 runs off the first two overs. But the next four overs of the powerplay witnessed pure destruction from both of India’s openers, guiding the team to a massive 92 for no loss.

Abhishek took on the Black Caps’ pacer Jacob Duffy in the final over of the powerplay, hitting three boundaries and a six to put up a scintillating 18-ball half-century on the biggest stage. Notably, the blistering fifty is the fastest of the T20 World Cup 2026 as well as the joint second-fastest for India in the history of the tournament.

The explosive batter departed on the first delivery of the eighth over after a well-made 52 off just 21 deliveries. Abhishek’s fireworks in Ahmedabad was laced with six fours and three maximums, striking at a fierce rate of 247.61. His opening partner, Sanju Samson, also continued his stellar form, scoring his third successive 80-plus knock, all of which came in must-win fixtures.

Though Ishan Kishan put up yet another fierce innings (54 off 25) following the initial batting blitz, the middle order of India failed to carry on the momentum. Coming in at No.4, Hardik Pandya managed only 18 runs off 13 balls, followed by a golden duck from skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

But a marvellous finishing touch from Shivam Dube (26* off 8) has powered the team to their third 250-plus score of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The hosts have piled up a massive 255 on the final’s night and will bank on their bowlers to defend the score in a bid to lift their third T20 World Cup silverware.

