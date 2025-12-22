After Being Dropped From T20 World Cup Squad, Shubman Gill Set To Play in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26

Focus now shifts for him to 2027 ODI World Cup.

Just days after being dropped from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Shubman Gill is set to return to domestic cricket after being named in Punjab’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26. Punjab will begin their campaign against Maharashtra on December 24.

Shubman Gill has been included in Punjab’s 18 member squad along with India players Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, giving the team a strong core for the tournament. His inclusion comes at an important time as he looks to stay in form through domestic cricket.

However, the availability of Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep remains uncertain. India are scheduled to play three ODIs against New Zealand starting January 11, followed by five T20Is from January 21. Gill is expected to captain the ODI side, while Abhishek and Arshdeep are part of the T20I squad.

Punjab Squad

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, Sukhdeep Bajwa.

Why was Shubman Gill dropped from T20 World Cup Squad

Shubman Gill has missed out on a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad, mainly due to team combination and a lack of big scores. In 2025, his T20 numbers have been modest. He played 15 innings, scoring 291 runs with a highest of 47, averaging 24.25 at a strike rate of 137.26. He also had five single-digit scores and went 18 T20I innings without a half-century. His 28-ball 47 against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup was one of his few standout performances.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that form was not the reason for Gill’s omission, adding that the team combination, including a keeper at the top, influenced the decision.

Focus Shifts to 2027 ODI World Cup

Shubman Gill’s focus now turns to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Currently India’s ODI captain, he missed last month’s series against South Africa due to a neck injury but is expected to feature in the upcoming series against New Zealand alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.



This series will be important for him to regain form. In his last 50-over series against Australia, he managed just 43 runs in three matches at an average of 14.33. The Vijay Hazare Trophy and the New Zealand tour will give Gill a chance to bounce back as his form will be crucial for India in the 50 overs format.

