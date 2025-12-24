After India Recall for T20 World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan Blazes To 33-Ball Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

He hit 11 sixes on his way to the century.

Ishan Kishan was one of the surprise inclusions in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 to be held in February. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter celebrated the moment with a blistering performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Ishan Kishan Hammers A 33-Ball Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Ishan Kishan was at his absolute best in the Jharkhand vs Karnataka clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Coming in to bat at number six, the left-hand batter continued his great run of form as he hammered the opponents’ bowlers to all corners.

Kishan completed his half-century off just 20 balls and kept the foot on the accelerator. He scored the next fifty in just 13 balls, completing the century off only 33 deliveries. He smashed seven fours and 11 maximums on his way to one of the fastest centuries in List A cricket. Among Indians, this was the second fastest List A century in the history.

Kishan finished with 125 runs off 39 deliveries. His sensational knock included 14 sixes and seven fours. Jharkhand went on to post 412/9 in their 50 overs on the back of this knock.

ALSO READ:

India T20I Return After Two Years

Ishan Kishan endured a tough phase in the last couple of years as he constantly found himself on the sidelines. Having last played a T20I in November 2023, he finally returns to the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter was rewarded by the Indian team management for his excellent form in domestic cricket. Kishan recently led Jharkhand to their maiden title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the top run-scorer in the tournament with 517 runs at an average of 57 and strike rate of 197. He was terrific in the final against Haryana, hitting 101 off 49 deliveries.

Kishan was picked for the upcoming ICC tournament ahead of Jitesh Sharma. He is a back-up keeper option in the 15-member squad but if he can keep up this form, he could put pressure for a spot in the playing XI.

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, and Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.