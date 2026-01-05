Shubman Gill Proposes Unique Suggestion to BCCI To Address India Test Team Underperformance.

India suffered a second home whitewash in 13 months against South Africa.

Following India’s second home whitewash against South Africa last year, the BCCI convened an informal meeting with the selectors and leadership group. According to TOI, Shubman Gill suggested a 15-day camp before every Test series to prepare better and get into the red-ball groove.

“Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series. There was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn’t have much time to prepare. Gill recommended to the Board that it would be ideal if there were 15-day red-ball camps before a Test series,” a BCCI source told TOI.

India had a cramped schedule in 2025, where Test series at home came just after a major white-ball tour, and its effects were visible. For instance, they played a two-match series against the West Indies only four days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Similarly, the South Africa Test rubber began six days after the white-ball tour to Australia, where the captain, Shubman Gill, and other specialists landed in India only four days before. Hence, there was no time for preparation, and the team couldn’t adapt to the Test match demands, resulting in an embarrassing series defeat.

BCCI plans to give Shubman Gill greater authority in Test plans

The same TOI report added that the BCCI is willing to allow Shubman Gill to have a greater say in India’s plans moving forward. A BCCI source said that he is showing more assurance, and his vision for the team shows clarity, which augurs well for India.

When Shubman Gill was appointed Test captain, his own position in the side was uncertain, but he silenced his critics with a historic England tour. From there on, he has been exceptional as a batter and deserves full authority of the Test side now that seniors are gone, and the team is planning for the future.

The source also revealed that the BCCI plans to use VVS Laxman’s services for red-ball camps when Gautam Gambhir is busy with white-ball assignments. Laxman currently serves as the head of the Centre of Excellence (CoE), and red-ball camps at CoE might be conducted under his guidance.

While Shubman Gill has suggested a valid plan, India’s cramped calendar, especially with major white-ball tournaments scheduled, might not allow a camp every time. However, this development indicates the BCCI is not taking the whitewash lightly and will closely monitor Test performances from here on.

