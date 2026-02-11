Amidst Abhishek Sharma Unavailability, Ishan Kishan Suffers Toe Injury During Practice Before IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Ishan Kishan scored only 20 runs in India's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA.

India are already dealing with the uncertainty around Abhishek Sharma’s availability for their next fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Amidst this, another opener of the reigning champions, Ishan Kishan, has picked up an injury on his left toe during the final practice session before the IND vs NAM clash.

Ishan Kishan Injures His Toe Before IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match

The left-hander sustained the injury while facing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the nets. However, the status of his injury and whether he would play in tomorrow’s India vs Namibia match are yet to be known.

Earlier, India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma was also hospitalised for a stomach issue. The batter was dismissed on a golden duck in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA and was not seen to take the field in the second innings. But as per the latest updates, though the 25-year-old has been discharged from the hospital today, the management is yet to take a decision on his participation in the IND vs NAM fixture.

Ishan Kishan is down, in a lot of pain after getting hit by a Jasprit Bumrah toe-crusher. Left toe! pic.twitter.com/zoYZv4AE3Q — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 11, 2026



Sanju Samson Might Enter India Playing XI for IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026

With uncertainty hovering over both the Indian openers’ participation in the upcoming Namibia match, the team might once again look back to hand over a chance to Sanju Samson. The Kerala batter was primarily the first-choice keeper-opener in the team’s starting XI, alongside Abhishek.

But a lack of consistency and a poor run of form in the latest India vs New Zealand T20I series saw him get swapped with Kishan. The gloveman was coming off a blistering SMAT campaign and also notched up some fierce knocks on his return to the national team, including a whirlwind century in the final game.

However, Samson would want to make the most of his opportunity if he earns a spot in the Men in Blue’s playing XI against Namibia. But the title-holders would also hope for both of their match-winners to regain their fitness soon before the much-anticipated IND vs PAK clash on February 15 in Colombo.

