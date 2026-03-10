Arshdeep Singh Faces Punishment for His Throw at Daryl Mitchell in T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Indian speedster Arshdeep Singh has faced punishment for his throw at New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, which hit the Kiwi batter during the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. The left-arm quick has now been fined 15% of his match fee while being handed a demerit point as well for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

It is understood that Arshdeep Singh specifically breached Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

The charge against was brought forward by the on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, as well as third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock. By consenting to the punishment proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel, Arshdeep made a formal hearing unnecessary.

In addition to the fine, a single demerit point has also been applied to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, which is his first violation in a 24-month period. Notably, a player faces a ban of one match in Tests and two matches in limited-overs cricket if they accumulate four demerit points in two years.

What happened between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell during T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

What had happened was, during the Kiwi chase, Mitchell attempted a big shot against Arshdeep but could not time and played it straight into the bowler’s hands. On collecting the ball, a charged-up Arshdeep Singh took a shy at the wicket but ended up hitting Daryl Mitchell instead.

The Blackcaps star got immediately furious while Arshdeep turned around without apolgising and started walking back towards his mark. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav immediately intervened and diffused the situation by talking to Daryl Mitchell while the umpire could be seen having a conversation with Arshdeep.

The duo later shook hands and buried the hatchet and Arshdeep even went upto to Daryl Mitchell and apologised.

Arshdeep was one of the key cogs in India’s title-winning campaign, bowling in the powerplay and the death overs and contributed with nine wickets from eight games with best figures of 3/24.

