Axar Patel Injury Update: Bleeding Fingers During IND vs NZ 1st T20I Raise T20 World Cup 2026 Concerns For India

All-rounder Axar Patel will be one of India's most reliable all-rounders going into the T20 World Cup 2026.

India had a near perfect outing in the 1st T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur. However, the wonderful start to the five-match T20I series will have to be taken with a grain of salt. An Axar Patel injury propelled him to go off the field, and the all-rounder did not come back on.

The incident occurred on the third ball of his fourth over, when he tried to stop a ball hit hard by Daryl Mitchell off his own bowling. However, the ball ricocheted off his fingers and went towards the boundary, not before injuring the Indian all-rounder from Gujarat.

Moments later, Axar Patel went off the field with blood oozing out of his left index finger. The fact that the injury is right on his bowling arm will be a cause of concern for the Men in Blue. Moreover, the timing of the injury will not keep them too comfortable either.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…