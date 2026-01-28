Axar Patel Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Return Date For India All-rounder After Injury in IND vs NZ T20I Series

The Men in Blue will be hoping that Axar Patel takes the field soon enough.

The Men in Blue are on a roll, just when they would have hoped to be. With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, the Indians will be raring to go and express themselves. However, an Axar Patel injury has raised their concerns with respect to the balance in the side.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav won yet another toss in the 4th T20I of the ongoing series against New Zealand. Furthermore, he stated that the Indian left-handed all-rounder would still take some time for his recovery. Suryakumar also mentioned that he might be available for the 5th and final T20I on January 31.

Aar Patel has been a valuable part of this Indian T20I side for a long time. His assistance with the bat i the Final of the T20 World Cup in 2024 is what helped India get to a respectable total. That being said, the Axar Patel injury will have to recover in time for him to get into the XI for the final T20I.

How Has the Axar Patel Injury Affected India?

Despite their star all-rounder being on the sidelines, the Indians have not found it difficult to thump their Kiwi counterparts. They have sealed the series 3-0 in the first three games, and will walk into the World Cup with a lot of confidence under the wings.

The balance which Axar Patel brings to the Indian side is what sets him apart. Though his average is just a touch short of 20, the way he has assisted the team in collapses has been a treat to watch. To add to that, his bowling prowess has also added a lot of value over the years.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper has picked up 83 wickets so far in 80 matches. But it is not just the wickets that sets him apart. It is the economy at which he bowls (7.31) that makes him a wily customer. He will be a great fit in the middle-order for the Indian side.

Additionally, his accuracy with the ball is stunning as well. Though Axar Patel is not a wicket-taker primarily, he can keep the batters quiet, enhancing the bowlers from the other end to make regular inroads.

