Axar Patel takes revenge after Glenn Phillips smacks 105m, 107m sixes in IND vs NZ 1st T20I [WATCH]

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips gave a sheer testament to his hitting prowess by smacking two huge sixes in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I today (January 21). Chasing a towering total of 239, Phillips smacked a fiery 40-ball 78 to keep the Kiwis hopes alive in the contest.

It was duirng this carnage where he hit a total of six maximums, Glenn Phillips dispatched two sixes over 100m- one for 105m and another for 107m. The first happened on the third ball of the 12th over when Phillips lobbed Shivam Dube with the next big one coming on the first ball of the next over by Varun Chakravarthy.

Axar Patel then faced similar fate getting hit for a boundary and six at the start of the 14th over but he managed to take the final revenge to dismiss Glenn Phillips in the end.

Watch the video of the sixes below.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

The Ax-Factor of Indian team breaks the stand! 👊🏻



A dangerous looking Glenn Phillips makes his way back as Axar Patel strikes & Team India smell a famous win at Nagpur! 🇮🇳#INDvNZ | 1st T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/o7KbRwpZwK pic.twitter.com/923whiVepI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2026

