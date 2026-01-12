Ayush Badoni Called Up To India ODI Squad As Washington Sundar’s Replacement

The second ODI will be played on January 14 in Rajkot.

Soon after the 1st IND vs NZ ODI in Vadodara, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the series. Instead, Ayush Badoni has been called up to join the India ODI squad for the remaining two games.

Sundar injured his left rib in the first innings. He was sent to bat out of position to avoid his turn. However, when he came to bat in the second innings, he was visibly in pain. He was wicketless after five overs, and unbeaten at seven runs. India won by four wickets in hand, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Why Ayush Badoni Has Been Named in India ODI Squad

Badoni is a like-for-like replacement for Sundar. Born just two months apart, both can bat in the middle or lower-middle orders and offer right-arm offbreak style of bowling. He can bat anywhere from No.4 to 7, offering flexibility like Sundar, and the ability to finish the game.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, the Delhi player took three for 30 against Railways. Overall, he has four wickets under his belt.

Previously, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, he starred with a four-wicket haul against Karnataka and scored 53 in the same match. He was the third-highest top scorer for Delhi, behind Nitish Rana and Yash Dhull, with 206 runs in seven games, striking at 135.52.

The 26-year-old has represented Lucknow Super Giants in all four of his IPL seasons so far. His previous edition of the Indian Premier League was the best out of the four, having made 329 runs in 11 outings, striking just below 150. He also recorded 2/4 against the Gujarat Titans.

Speaking of overall records in T20s, Ayush Badoni has 1,700+ runs with 10 fifties, an average of 30, and a strike rate of around 138. He is yet to score a hundred in 96 outings so far, after his debut in 2021. He also has 17 wickets under nine RPO.

Badoni made his List A debut a year later and has a century in this format. He is seven runs shy of 700 in 27 matches, and has a slightly better average of 36. With the ball, he has 19 wickets at an economy rate of less than five.

The Delhi-born’s numbers are more impressive in First-Class cricket, playing his maiden match in 2023. Badoni has made 1,600+ runs in 21 matches, including four centuries, and taken 22 wickets with three RPO.

With Nitish Kumar Reddy also in the squad, it’ll be seen if Ayush Badoni is included in the playing XI. His role will remain the same as Washington Sundar, and he will be asked to bat No.5 spot onwards. Notably, Badoni was picked over Riyan Parag, who offers more experience in international cricket, but he’s also nursing an injury.

