Ayush Badoni Reveals His Added Skill That Helped Him Earn Maiden India Call-up During New Zealand ODIs

The selection of Delhi batter Ayush Badoni to replace an injured Washington Sundar for the remaining IND vs NZ ODIs had raised many eyebrows. However, before the series decider in Indore, the 26-year-old has opened up about his added skill that helped him earn the maiden Team India call-up.

Ayush Badoni Credits His Bowling for Maiden Call-up During IND vs NZ ODI Series

The player acknowledged how taking up bowling has advantaged him to find a quick way to get to the Indian dressing room. After a stunning campaign with the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, including a four-fer against Karnataka, Badoni also carried on the form to snare four scalps in three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

“Earlier, I used to bat, but since the last two years, I’ve been focusing a lot on my bowling. I always feel that I can take wickets and contribute to the team with my bowling. So, I got the benefit of being an all-rounder. I’ve bowled a bowled a lot for Delhi, taken wickets, and benefited from it,” stated Badoni in a BCCI video.

Though Badoni did not make it to India’s playing XI in the stint, he discussed how the presence of some of the stalwarts, including former captains Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the ODI squad, has helped him to take away key learnings.

“A lot of the seniors in our team are legends in a way so I try to learn from them when I bat or bowl. I feel that it enhances my game and I just try to learn as much as I can. There are a lot of players with whom I have fun and have a good time,” he added.

India Would Look to Avoid Maiden ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand at Home

India had started off the three-match series with a four-wicket victory in Vadodara. But a seven-wicket defeat in the next clash has made the Indore encounter the series decider. While New Zealand will be eager to register their first series win in the format on Indian soil, the Men in Blue would also be determined to maintain their home domination.

Moreover, the series also operates as a part of preparation for both sides ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. The teams would battle it out to claim the white-ball series with a bigger goal in sight. At the time of writing, India’s pace battery, comprising Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, has provided a brilliant start for the hosts, sending back both of the Black Caps openers under two overs.

