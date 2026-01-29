Dhruv Jurel Fights Lone Battle With Gritty 96 in Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2025–26

Dhruv Jurel fought a lone battle with a gritty knock of 96 in the Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2025–26 match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

Dhruv Jurel Plays Fighting Knock of 96 in Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy

Uttar Pradesh batted first but lost early wickets, falling to 47/3. Coming in at No. 5, Dhruv Jurel played a brilliant innings, scoring 96 off 122 balls, including 11 fours. His knock was crucial as he received very little support from the other batters.

Apart from Shivam Mavi, who scored 47, no one else contributed significantly. Jurel missed out on a well deserved century by just four runs, but his effort helped Uttar Pradesh cross the 200 run mark. The team was eventually bowled out for 233.

In reply, Vidarbha reached 33/0 at the end of Day 1.

Dhruv Jurel Excellent Run Continues Across Domestic and International Cricket

Jurel has been in excellent form in domestic cricket. Earlier, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26, he scored 558 runs in seven innings at an average of 93.00 and a strike rate of 122.90, including two centuries and four half centuries.

In October, Jurel featured in the Test series against West Indies. He scored a century in the first Test and followed it up with 44 runs in the second Test.

He continued his good form in the unofficial Test match against South Africa A, scoring centuries in both innings ahead of the Test series against the Proteas.

