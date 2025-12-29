Dhruv Jurel Hits Maiden Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 to Push for India Spot Amid Rishabh Pant Uncertainty

He was part of India ODI squad for the last two series against South Africa and Australia.

Dhruv Jurel smashed a blistering century, powering Uttar Pradesh to a mammoth 369/7 target against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy round two on December 29, 2025. This standout knock will boost his chances to stake a claim for an India ODI squad call-up for the upcoming IND vs NZ series amid speculations of Rishabh Pant’s likely omission.

Dhruv Jurel Hits Maiden List A Hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Dhruv Jurel walked into the middle to bat No.3 after openers Aryan Juyal and Abhishek Goswami set a strong foundation for the big total. He initially focused on steadying the innings, rotating the strike against Baroda’s strong attack, featuring Krunal Pandya. Once he got his eye in, Jurel began to take chances. His precise hitting dismantled both fast bowlers and spinners, ensuring that the lower order faced no pressure. He specially targeted Rasikh Salam, hammering the pacer for 55 runs from 14 deliveries.

The right-hander eventually raced to his maiden List A hundred off just 78 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and eight sixes. He remained unbeaten on 160 off 101 balls with a strike rate of 158.42. Before this stupendous ton, Jurel had smashed back-to-back fifties against Hyderabad and Chandigarh in the first two rounds to begin his VHT 2025-26 campaign in style.

Dhruv Jurel Timely Ton Keep Him in IND vs NZ Race

Dhruv Jurel’s standout performance comes at a crucial time. There are reports suggesting that Rishabh Pant is likely to be dropped from the India squad for the upcoming three-match IND vs NZ ODI series, starting January 11. With selectors focusing on form and balance for the home series finale, which opens up the wicketkeeper-batter position.

However, Ishan Kishan is currently viewed as the leading candidate to make a comeback after his strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, where he was the top run-scorer and helped Jharkhand win their first title, before hitting a record-breaking, explosive 33-ball hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Karnataka.

However, Jurel’s consistent performances, including a Test hundred vs West Indies and this brisk ton, make him a strong candidate as well. While Kishan’s left-handed style is aggressive and something India is seeking, considering their top-six features all right-handers, Jurel offers consistency and a like-for-like replacement. With Shubman Gill returning as captain after injury and the squad announcement approaching this week, Jurel’s recent form may help him to retain his place.

Notably, Jurel was part of India’s ODI squad for the last two series, against South Africa and Australia, but didn’t feature in a game.

