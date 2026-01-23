Fans Express Concern Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 After Arshdeep Singh Concedes 36 Runs in Two Overs in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

India speedster Arshdeep Singh had a lacklustre start in the ongoing IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, where he ended up conceding 36 runs from his two overs in the powerplay. He bowled the first and the third overs, leaking 18 runs each as the Kiwis got the upper hand in their bid to level the series after India won the opener.

In the first over, the left-arm quick got hit for three boundaries and a maximum off Devon Conway before other opener Tim Seifert took turn in the next, blasting Arshdeep Singh for four consecutive boundaries to end the over. Arshdeep seemed to be struggling with his length and failed to bowl according to the fielding plans for the powerplay.

Concern over Arshdeep Singh form before T20 World Cup 2026

Arshdeep, of late, has blown hot and cold with his rhythm. During the previous Proteas T20I series, Arshdeep registered an unwanted record of bowling a 13-ball over which included seven wides and equalled Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq for the longest over in T20Is. While a total of 18 runs were gifted to South Africa in that over, Arshdeep got smacked again at the death where he went for another 16 runs – leaking 34 in two overs.

He also equalled the unwanted record of the most expensive opening over by an Indian in T20I, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the other bowler.

Given the recent show, fans have now expressed concerns over the form of Arshdeep Singh going into the T20 World Cup 2026, slated to start from February.

India Bowler who conceded most runs inside the PP. (Balls Bowled)



36 (12) – Arshdeep Singh vs NZ, 2026, Today



35 (12) – Arshdeep Singh vs SA, 2025



34 (18) – Jasprit Bumrah vs PAK, 2025



31 (18) – Jasprit Bumrah vs AUS, 2016#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #TeamIndia — Vishwesh Gaur (@iumvishwesh) January 23, 2026

What are you doing Arshdeep Singh 🤯



Arshdeep you gives 36 runs in your first 2nd overs, it is madness. Suryakumar Yadav is in tension now pic.twitter.com/ZMWlS3ifRL — CricPal (@AnupPalAgt) January 23, 2026

Arshdeep Singh 2-0-36-0

If you extrapolate, it is 360 runs for NZ in a T20 innings — Jose Puliampatta (Prof. Bala) (@JosePuliampatta) January 23, 2026

Arshdeep Singh need to reshuffle the length, very expensive so far 🥶🥶



Both openers are dealing in boundaries and smacked 36 runs in 2 overs of Arshdeep🔥🔥 — Anuj Yadav (@Hello_anuj) January 23, 2026

Arshdeep Singh looked pretty ordinary — Akshat (@Akshatgoel1408) January 23, 2026

Most runs conceded by an 🇮🇳 Indian bowler in a T20I Powerplay 🏏💥



🔴 36 – Arshdeep Singh vs New Zealand, Raipur 2026 (12 balls)*

🔴 35 – Arshdeep Singh vs South Africa, Ahmedabad 2025 (12 balls)

🔴 34 – Jasprit Bumrah vs Pakistan, Dubai 2025 (18 balls)

#ArshdeepSingh #INDvNZ — Kunal Bhanwala (@KunalBhanwala) January 23, 2026

The IND vs NZ T20I series is the final dress rehearsal for both teams before they head into the T20 World Cup 2026.

