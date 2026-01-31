“If Life Gives You Second Chance…” – Fans React As Ishan Kishan Strengthens Playing XI Spot With Blazing Century in IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Ishan Kishan showcased a stellar form to put up a blistering 103 runs in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I.

Ishan Kishan has played a blistering knock to slam his maiden T20I hundred in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I. Following yet another cheap dismissal of Sanju Samson (6), the wicketkeeper-batter entered the crease during the third over and amassed 103 runs off just 43 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 239.53.

Ishan Kishan Slams Blazing Ton As India Puts Up Massive Total in IND vs NZ 5th T20I

A total of 84 runs in Kishan’s innings came from boundaries as the batter hit six fours and 10 maximums during his explosive blitz. His whirlwind ton, followed by two fierce knocks from captain Suryakumar Yadav (63 off 30) and Hardik Pandya (42 off 17) have fueled India’s score to a massive 271/5.

However, the Black Caps will need a scintillating effort to chase down India’s third-highest total in the T20Is. Earlier, Suryakumar and Co. had put up 297/6 against Bangladesh in October 2024 and 283/1 against South Africa in November 2024.

Check out the Tweets here:

🔥 ISHAN KISHAN — GOD MODE ACCELERATION 🔥



This isn’t old Ishan.

This is a fully upgraded T20 beast. 🏏💥 pic.twitter.com/7K7GaZ0ml8 — All about Cricket (@CricHitmanThala) January 31, 2026

THE HERO OF INDIA 🇮🇳 ISHANDAR KISHAN #IshanKishan ISHAN KISHAN was in beast mode in whole series 🔥



pic.twitter.com/YyBxpv6MSP — RN SINGH (@RajatNarayanSi5) January 31, 2026

If life gives u second chance grab it like Ishan kishan #IshanKishan — SUSH (@HexCodedShekhar) January 31, 2026

East West Ishan kishan is best 👍 — Suyaash Mourya (@yuva447) January 31, 2026

Kuch bolna hi nahi hai. Even above and beyond my expectations Ishan Kishan. Whenever India is in trouble since his 82 against Pak in Asia Cup, he's stood for his country when given chance. If God is with us, who can be against us. Do your work, leave rest to destiny isn't it? pic.twitter.com/4h45RkvsGJ — Sharan M. (@SharanM333902) January 31, 2026

Opening slot locked for Abhishek Sharma and Ishan kishan 🔥 — Rao Amit 🇮🇳 (@RoyalRao47) January 31, 2026

Ishan Kishan what a wonderful top class century in T20 match 🥶



Fantastic innings played by Ishan Kishan 🙌#ishankisan #INDvsNZ#indvsnz5tht20



pic.twitter.com/DIzCSIpl5b — ASHISH KUMAR MISHRA (@kumar_ashi73689) January 31, 2026

Ishan Kishan shuts down all haters with 💥💥a destructive maiden T20I hundred featuring 10 sixes. This is world 🌎 class batting. — Daily Dose (@rehman7614) January 31, 2026

Woaah man 🥶🥶



The roar of Ishan kishan pic.twitter.com/KqbFXo563x — HomeLander_Raj (@RajHomelander) January 31, 2026

I think Abhishek Sharma + Ishan Kishan as openers could be explosive! L



Ishan's aggression + Abhishek's fearless strokeplay = deadly combo.



Sanju Samson can slot at 3. What do you say? 🔥 #TeamIndia

#INDvNZ



pic.twitter.com/gSeGfwClBH — . (@CricCrazyDeepak) January 31, 2026

The Men in Blue have already claimed the series with their successive victories in the first three clashes. But the ongoing match still holds significant importance for both sides, as this is the final preparation before kicking off their respective campaigns in the much-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Samson’s form was once again a major talking point before the match in his hometown, Thiruvananthapuram. But the gloveman continued his lean patch to end the five-match series with just 46 runs. With Kishan carrying on a scorching-hot form, the Indian management might opt to promote the usual opener from his current No.3 position in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

The reigning champions will begin their title-defence against the United States of America (USA) on February 7, followed by a warm-up clash facing the last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, on February 4.

