Fastest 50 in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Takes Second Spot Among Full Members With a Blistering Knock in IND vs NZ series

The knock by Abhishek Sharma will go down as one of the best in the fastest 50 in T20Is list.

Imagine playing a 20-ball innings, scoring 68 runs without playing a single dot ball. Though it can just be imagination for us, it is quite possible in the world of Abhishek Sharma. The youngster etched his name in the list for the fastest 50 in T20Is after his knock in the 3rd IND vs NZ T20I.

Fastest 50 in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma the Newest Entrant

Chasing 153, India lost a wicket on the first ball of the innings, as Sanju Samson was sent packing by Matt Henry. In the next 59 deliveries, it was game over. Abhishek Sharma brought up his 50 in just 14 deliveries, to end up behind his mentor Yuvraj Singh in the list for the fastest 50 in T20Is.

Fastest 50 in T20Is

Batter Balls Taken To 50 Opposition Venue & Year Yuvraj Singh 12 England Durban, 2007 Abhishek Sharma 14 New Zealand Guwahati, 2026 Colin Munro 14 Sri Lanka Auckland, 2016 Quinton de Kock 15 West Indies Centurion, 2023 Shai Hope 16 Bangladesh Sylhet, 2018 Moeen Ali 16 South Africa Bristol, 2022 Marco Jansen 16 India Centurion, 2024 Tim David 16 West Indies Basseterre, 2025 Hardik Pandya 16 South Africa Ahmedabad, 2025 Paul Sterling 17 Afghanistan Dubai, 2012

