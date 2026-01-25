Fastest 50 in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Takes Second Spot Among Full Members With a Blistering Knock in IND vs NZ series

The knock by Abhishek Sharma will go down as one of the best in the fastest 50 in T20Is list.
Imagine playing a 20-ball innings, scoring 68 runs without playing a single dot ball. Though it can just be imagination for us, it is quite possible in the world of Abhishek Sharma. The youngster etched his name in the list for the fastest 50 in T20Is after his knock in the 3rd IND vs NZ T20I.
Chasing 153, India lost a wicket on the first ball of the innings, as Sanju Samson was sent packing by Matt Henry. In the next 59 deliveries, it was game over. Abhishek Sharma brought up his 50 in just 14 deliveries, to end up behind his mentor Yuvraj Singh in the list for the fastest 50 in T20Is.
ALSO READ:
|Batter
|Balls Taken To 50
|Opposition
|Venue & Year
|Yuvraj Singh
|12
|England
|Durban, 2007
|Abhishek Sharma
|14
|New Zealand
|Guwahati, 2026
|Colin Munro
|14
|Sri Lanka
|Auckland, 2016
|Quinton de Kock
|15
|West Indies
|Centurion, 2023
|Shai Hope
|16
|Bangladesh
|Sylhet, 2018
|Moeen Ali
|16
|South Africa
|Bristol, 2022
|Marco Jansen
|16
|India
|Centurion, 2024
|Tim David
|16
|West Indies
|Basseterre, 2025
|Hardik Pandya
|16
|South Africa
|Ahmedabad, 2025
|Paul Sterling
|17
|Afghanistan
|Dubai, 2012
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.