Fastest 50 in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Takes Second Spot Among Full Members With a Blistering Knock in IND vs NZ series
Fastest 50 in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Takes Second Spot Among Full Members With a Blistering Knock in IND vs NZ series

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: January 25, 2026
The knock by Abhishek Sharma will go down as one of the best in the fastest 50 in T20Is list.

The knock by Abhishek Sharma will go down as one of the best in the fastest 50 in T20Is list.

Imagine playing a 20-ball innings, scoring 68 runs without playing a single dot ball. Though it can just be imagination for us, it is quite possible in the world of Abhishek Sharma. The youngster etched his name in the list for the fastest 50 in T20Is after his knock in the 3rd IND vs NZ T20I.

Fastest 50 in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma the Newest Entrant

Chasing 153, India lost a wicket on the first ball of the innings, as Sanju Samson was sent packing by Matt Henry. In the next 59 deliveries, it was game over. Abhishek Sharma brought up his 50 in just 14 deliveries, to end up behind his mentor Yuvraj Singh in the list for the fastest 50 in T20Is.

ALSO READ:

Fastest 50 in T20Is

BatterBalls Taken To 50OppositionVenue & Year
Yuvraj Singh12EnglandDurban, 2007
Abhishek Sharma14New ZealandGuwahati, 2026
Colin Munro14Sri LankaAuckland, 2016
Quinton de Kock15West IndiesCenturion, 2023
Shai Hope16BangladeshSylhet, 2018
Moeen Ali16South AfricaBristol, 2022
Marco Jansen16IndiaCenturion, 2024
Tim David16West IndiesBasseterre, 2025
Hardik Pandya16South AfricaAhmedabad, 2025
Paul Sterling17AfghanistanDubai, 2012

