Finn Allen Shares His Preparation to Face Jasprit Bumrah in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Finn Allen and Jasprit Bumrah faced off only once in the format before the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

After 52 group-stage matches and two knock-out fixtures, India and New Zealand are all set to clash in the ultimate battle of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Before the high-octane clash, the Black Caps’ semi-final hero, Finn Allen, has opened up on his preparations to face the reigning champions’ pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah.

Finn Allen on Preparing for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

The 26-year-old revealed that the environment of the Kiwi camp is very relaxed ahead of the much-anticipated final. Speaking about the ace seamer, Allen noted that he usually does not watch video footage for any bowler whom he had faced previously in a fixture. Notably, these two players’ only encounter so far was the fifth and final fixture of the IND vs NZ five-T20I series on Indian soil, just before the 20-over championship.

“We just had our very relaxed scouting meeting before we just go into Ronks’ room [Luke Ronchi] and have a chat. We just have a conversation about what they do. I don’t watch any footage, unless I haven’t seen a guy before. But you see Bumrah everywhere, so, to be honest, keep it relaxed,” he said on a Sky Sports video.

Earlier, in the series final in Thiruvananthapuram, Bumrah had endured a rare off-day, conceding 58 runs in his four-over quota while defending 271. On the other hand, joining the New Zealand squad following a chart-topping campaign in the BBL 2025, Allen had continued a similar form against the Indian bowling attack.

Except for a few cameos, Allen was the lone warrior for the Black Caps that night, notching up a blistering 38-ball 80 at a fierce strike rate of 210.52. His innings comprised a total of eight fours and six maximums including one over-boundary against the talismanic pacer, Bumrah.

But when the youngster again faces the bowler, he will be carrying on the momentum after delivering a match-winning spell under pressure in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. The 32-year-old has time and again stepped up for India in crucial moments, just like giving away only 14 runs in his last two when England needed 69 runs from the final five overs with in-form Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran at the crease.

“I’m a big fan of playing the ball, not the man. I think if you get too focused on Jasprit Bumrah running into you, then you get caught up in the occasion. There will be 130,000 Indian fans supporting them. So you’ve just got to play the ball,” added Allen.

Finn Allen Would Want to Replicate T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Heroics

Just as Bumrah played a pivotal role in securing India’s place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, Allen was also New Zealand’s star batter in pulling off a huge upset against South Africa to seal their ticket to the summit clash. After a commendable effort from their bowlers to restrict the Proteas to only 169, it was entirely a Finn Allen show at the Eden Gardens in the first knock-out match.

The right-hander amassed a record-breaking 33-ball ton to smash the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. The third-highest run-scorer of the tournament, who has put up 289 runs in eight fixtures, would look to play a similar knock in the title-decider in a bid to win the Black Caps’ maiden T20 championship.

