Hardik Pandya Goes Berserk, Smashes 34 Runs in an Over En Route To 68-Ball Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy [WATCH]

Hardik Pandya of Baroda smashed 34 runs in a single over to reach a 68-ball century against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

Hardik Pandya takes apart Parth Rekhade with a 34-run over

The incident took place in the 39th over of the first innings, when Hardik Pandya went on the attack and smashed five sixes and a four in a single over of Parth Rekhade.

Parth began with a slot ball outside off, which Hardik sent soaring over long on for a six. The next delivery was slightly short and around off stump, and Hardik pulled it cleanly over midwicket for another maximum. Parth then pitched the ball fuller outside off, but Hardik swung through the line and cleared long on again.

The fourth ball was a length delivery outside off, and Hardik played a classy inside out lofted shot over extra cover for his fourth six in a row. Parth continued to bowl outside off on a length, and Hardik used a golf like swing to launch the ball over long on for a fifth consecutive six.

On the final ball of the over, Parth bowled a full delivery at the stumps. Hardik Pandya drilled it straight down the ground for four, bringing up his century in style in just 68 balls.

This was Hardik Pandya’s first-ever List A century. His innings ended on 133 off 92 balls, including eight fours and 11 sixes, at a strike rate of 144.57. With his help, Baroda posted 293-9 in their 50 overs. The second-highest score in the innings was 26 by Vishnu Solanki, showing how dominant Hardik was. He was by far the best player for Baroda in the match. This also marked his first game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 season.

Hardik Pandya in Red-Hot Form Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Hardik Pandya, has been in remarkable form recently. He scored two half-centuries in the recent T20I series against South Africa, making 59* in the first match and 63 in the second, as India won the series 3-1 at home. Earlier, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Punjab, he smashed 77*. His form will be crucial for India with both bat and ball, as he is expected to play an important role in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. He is likely to be rested for the ODI series against New Zealand and will feature in the T20I series, which will serve as the final preparation ahead of the World Cup.

