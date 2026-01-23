How Suryakumar Yadav Returned To Form Before T20 World Cup 2026 With Whirlwind Fifty in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

As India gears up for their title defence in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, one of the biggest concerns going into the ICC event was the lean patch of skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The dynamic right-hander has been unable to score a fifty in the format for over one year and has looked like a pale shadow of his former self.

In the Proteas T20I series last December and the Asia Cup 2025 prior to that, Suryakuymar Yadav averaged under 10 and 20, respectively. Earlier in the year during the England T20I series, SKY managed just 28 runs, including two ducks, at a disappointing average of 5.60.

Nevertheless, Mr.360 seemed to have worked on his problems and has now made a comeback in a rejuvenated fashion in the ongoing IND vs NZ T20I series – the final dress rehearsal before the T20 World Cup 2026.

After a quickfire cameo of 32(22) in the opener, he ended his jinx to register his first fifty in 468 days during the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I. He eventually remained unbeaten on 82*(37) and helped the Men in Blue chase down a tall target of 209 rather easily with close to five overs and seven wickets left.

Given his latest turnaround, let’s take a look at how SKY reinvented himself to get over the slump.

Return of Mr.360 and better shot selection

Suryakumar Yadav could be seen in good rhythm, playing every delivery on its merit and subsequently making better shot selections. While he is dominant on his leg side, SKY could be seen playing strokes all around the wagon wheel, giving a glimpse of the old Mr.360.

He also looked in control playing his dominant shots, something that he had struggled with of late. After a disappointing last year where Suryakumar Yadav scored just 177 runs in 19 innings averaging under 15, the India skipper has started 2026 on a strong note and will hope to continue the momentum into the T20 World Cup 2026 next.

ALSO READ:

Restricting himself to No.4

Another key change that has helped Suryakumar Yadav find stability is to stick to the No.4 spot. Last year, SKY had shuffled between the No.3 and No.4 positions to fit the needs of the team but it had taken a toll on his performances too. However, since the Asia Cup 2025, SKY has batted at the No.4 position and it now seems that his rhythm is peaking with the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon.

Not bogged by critics

Suryakumar Yadav has also handled his mental space quite impeccably, staying positive during the dry patch when constant criticism was directed at him. Despite that, Suryakumar Yadav has been extremely open about his problems whenever asked – be it in post-match presentations or press conferences.

He has always maintained that he is batting good in the nets and although it’s not getting translated onto the pitch, it’s only a matter of time and that he doesn’t want to be cynical about it.

He echoed the same thoughts after his stellar show in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, saying,

“As I’ve said before, I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I’m really enjoying what’s happening right now.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.