India Coach Opens Up On Fixing THIS Bowling Flaw After Being Targeted By Teams In T20 World Cup 2026

Shivam Dube gave away 46 runs in two overs against Zimbabwe.

After six matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, India all-rounder Shivam Dube has 166 runs and five wickets. Among all the wicket-taking bowlers, the 32-year-old has the worst economy rate of 13.28. However, ahead of the IND vs ENG semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, bowling coach Morne Morkel believes Dube hasn’t lost his bowling form.

Morne Morkel Backs Shivam Dube Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the bowling coach has backed the seam bowler. Morkel added that Dube needs to work on executing his plans, but there’s nothing wrong form-wise. He also added that it’s obvious the batters will go all-out after the all-rounder.

“It’s not a loss of bowling form, Shivam knows the game pretty well. His execution wasn’t great but in terms of form and bowling he is the guy who is always going to potentially give us a couple of overs. We need to improve his execution. Let’s be honest, teams will go after him so we need to work on that.”

India’s sixth choice of bowler is one of the few pace all-rounders in the team, primarily after Hardik Pandya. But Dube’s returns in the T20 World Cup 2026 have been questionable with the ball. Hence prompting the bowling coach to agree on how the execution went wrong.

ALSO READ:

The discussion comes after Shivam Dube bowled 10 balls in an over against Zimbabwe, courtesy of a no-ball and three wides. The 15th over in the second innings went on for 26 runs. Dube was handed the ball once again in the last over. While he scalped the wicket of Tashinga Musekiwa, he still leaked 20 runs. The over included a no-ball followed by a wide. It took Dube’s figures to 2-0-46-1 in that match. Overall, he has the worst economy rate soaring in excess of 13.

On the other hand, with the bat, Dube has played a match-winning knock against the Netherlands and important cameos. He has a strike rate of 150+ despite the many changes in the batting line-up and shifting of roles.

All in all, the bowling form of Shivam Dube has been under scrutiny. Morkel, however, believes there’s room for improvement.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.