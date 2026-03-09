Two 10/10, One 1/10: Jasprit Bumrah Leads India Player Ratings for T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue clinched their third T20 World title.

The Men in Blue created history in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, becoming the only team to win three titles. Following the triumph, we bring you the full India player ratings for the tournament.

The weight of a billion dreams, finally resting in their hands 🇮🇳🏆#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hqMa24JkTe — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2026

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side had stumbled a bit in the Super 8s against South Africa but didn’t look back since that defeat. They defeated England by seven runs in the semi-final and followed it up with a 96-run thrashing of New Zealand in the final to lift the trophy. Their batting supremacy was such that they hammered 250+ total on three occasions.

India Player Ratings for T20 World Cup 2026

Here we take a look at how each member fared in these India player ratings.

Jasprit Bumrah – 10/10

Jasprit Bumrah is a literal cheat code to have in your side, and he once again proved why there is no match for him. The right arm pacer was often the difference between India and their opponents. He took 14 wickets in the competition at an incredible economy rate of 6.21. Bumrah also earned the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the final for his four-wicket haul. It is no surprise he gets the perfect 10/10 in India player ratings.

Sanju Samson – 10/10

Sanju Samson was left out of the playing XI at the start of the tournament. The team management had to bring him back after the South Africa defeat and he responded with a series of phenomenal performances. Samson struck 97 not out off 50 against West Indies and backed it up with 89 off 42 in the semi-final. He starred in the final as well, blasting 89 off 46 deliveries. This redemption arc deserves a perfect rating.

Ishan Kishan – 9/10

Ishan Kishan also had his own redemption, going from an outcast to becoming a vital part of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. He was their second highest run-getter in the tournament with 317 runs at an average of 35 while striking at 193. Kishan smashed three fifties, including one in the final, and played high-intent knocks throughout.

Shivam Dube – 8/10

Shivam Dube had an excellent campaign for India, where he played several impactful cameos in tricky situations. He made 235 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 169 while averaging 39. Dube also picked up five wickets with the ball, albeit at an expensive rate. But his batting alone gives him 8/10 in India player ratings.

Hardik Pandya – 8/10

India’s premier all-rounder loves the big stage and he was terrific for the most part in the T20 World Cup 2026. Hardik Pandya scored 217 runs at an average of 27 while striking at 161 with two half-centuries. He was superb with the ball, taking nine wickets at 8.81 runs per over.

Axar Patel – 7/10

Axar Patel’s impact on India’s campaign was sometimes beyond numbers. They didn’t need his batting in the tournament but the left-arm spinner turned the games with the ball. He took 11 wickets from seven innings at an economy of 8.20. On the top of it, his catching in the semi-final was extremely vital.

Arshdeep Singh – 7/10

Arshdeep Singh did his role of support act to Bumrah pretty well. He was solid with the new ball as well as in death overs. The left-arm pacer snared nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.46.

Tilak Varma – 6/10

Tilak Varma started the tournament as the designated number three but was demoted down the order after his failures. He responded to that demotion with three crucial cameos. Tilak struck 44* off 16, 27 off 15, and 21 off 7 in three of the must-win games.

Suryakumar Yadav – 5/10

Captain Suryakumar Yadav kicked off the tournament with a match-winning knock of 84 not out off 49 against the USA. But he then struggled to score at a good rate and failed to cross the 35-run mark. SKY ended the tournament with an overall strike rate of 136.

Varun Chakravarthy – 5/10

India’s premier spinner had two distinctive phases in the T20 World Cup 2026. He had a superb group stage, picking up nine wickets in four games. But he was taken apart in the following stages, conceding at 11.84 runs per over and picking up five wickets from five games.

Abhishek Sharma – 5/10

Abhishek Sharma had an underwhelming tournament as he struggled for form. He made 141 runs at a poor average of 17 with two fifties. He did bounce back in the final to smash 52 runs off just 21 deliveries. That knock helps him get a couple of extra points in the India player ratings.

Mohammed Siraj – 5/10

Mohammed Siraj played only one game in the tournament — the opener against the USA because of Bumrah’s fitness. He delivered in that game, picking up 3 for 29 in four overs.

Kuldeep Yadav – 5/10

Kuldeep Yadav also played only one game but did his job to great effect. Coming in as a conditions match-up against Pakistan in Colombo, he took 1 for 14 in three overs.

Rinku Singh – 2/10

Rinku Singh started as India’s designated finisher but could make only 24 runs from five innings. He was dropped after they rejigged the line-up. He does get an extra point, however, for his exceptional fielding throughout the competition.

Washington Sundar – 1/10

Washington Sundar played two games in the T20 World Cup 2026 but failed to do anything of note. He conceded 53 runs off six overs without taking a wicket, and made a run-a-ball 11 in one game.

