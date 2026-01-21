India Set To Groom Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna In ODIs For 2027 World Cup

While the T20 World Cup 2026 is lined up next from February this year, India will also need to simultaneously prepare for the ODI 2027 World Cup next year. With the ICC event slated to be held in South Africa, with fast, pacy and bouncy conditions on offer, India’s pace department will play a key role in the tournament.

In a bid to do so, India is now grooming pacers Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna to take over the fast bowling responsibilities for the global tournament, according to a video on the TOI Sports YouTube Channel.

India also seems to have moved past Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj’s recent numbers haven’t been as promising. He was dropped from the Proteas ODI series late last year before making a return for the series against the Kiwis.

However, he had a subpar show, managing just three wickets in three overs at an unimpressive average of 41.33. On the Australia tour as well, Siraj failed to make much impact, finishing with just two scalps in three games. Although he has still been in ODI plans, the Indian management might take a stern call on the roadmap to the World Cup event.

ALSO READ:

Why Harshit Rana, Prasdh Krishna is being groomed for ODI 2027 World Cup?

On the other hand, Harshit Rana has already evolved into a key all-format bowler with his expertise lying in white-ball formats. Apart from that, Rana is also being groomed for his batting, making him an essential cog in India’s plans going ahead. In the recent series against the Kiwis, he also managed to slam his maiden fifty.

Prasidh Krishna too has been used in ODIs of late, signalling the management’s inclination to keep him in the plans for the 2027 World Cup. He played two matches in the NZ ODI series and took three wickets. Prior to that against the Proteas, he finished as the top pacer in the series with seven scalps in three games.

Given his tall height and point of release, Prasidh can be crucial on the South African decks to hit the hard lengths and extract bounce of the pitch, which will be crucial to get purchase in those conditions.

Alongside the relatively young pace department, Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the attack and will once again shoulder the bulk of wicket-taking responsibilities.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.