News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
India Women Squad Announced For T20Is Against Sri Lanka
indian-cricket-team

India Women Squad Announced For T20Is Against Sri Lanka, Maiden Call-up For Vaishnavi Sharma

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: December 9, 2025
2 min read

The Women in Blue will play five T20Is against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, starting December 21.

India Women Squad Announced For T20Is Against Sri Lanka

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India women squad which will lock horns against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series starting December 21 in Visakhapatnam. The 15-member squad includes Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana as the captain and vice-captain respectively. That being said, most of the team remains the same.

Except one member, who has received her maiden call-up to the Indian senior women’s side. Vaishnavi Sharma, who recently recorded the first-ever hat-trick in Women’s U19 World Cup history has been handed her maiden call-up to represent India at the highest level. With the skill and consistence performances that she has portrayed, Vaishnavi has earned the call, and would be excited to play for the country.

The five-match T20I series would be a stepping stone towards the preparation for the Women’s T20I World Cup in 2026, which will be hosted by England in the months of June & July. After coming off fresh from the ODI World Cup success, the Women in Blue would be itching to get their hands on another ICC trophy at the earliest.

ALSO READ:

Tour Schedule For the India Women Squad

FixtureVenueStart Time
1st T20IVisakhapatnam7 PM IST
2nd T20IVisakhapatnam7 PM IST
3rd T20IThiruvananthapuram7 PM IST
4th T20IThiruvananthapuram7 PM IST
5th T20IThiruvananthapuram7 PM IST

India Women Squad vs Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.