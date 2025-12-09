India Women Squad Announced For T20Is Against Sri Lanka, Maiden Call-up For Vaishnavi Sharma

The Women in Blue will play five T20Is against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, starting December 21.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India women squad which will lock horns against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series starting December 21 in Visakhapatnam. The 15-member squad includes Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana as the captain and vice-captain respectively. That being said, most of the team remains the same.

Except one member, who has received her maiden call-up to the Indian senior women’s side. Vaishnavi Sharma, who recently recorded the first-ever hat-trick in Women’s U19 World Cup history has been handed her maiden call-up to represent India at the highest level. With the skill and consistence performances that she has portrayed, Vaishnavi has earned the call, and would be excited to play for the country.

The five-match T20I series would be a stepping stone towards the preparation for the Women’s T20I World Cup in 2026, which will be hosted by England in the months of June & July. After coming off fresh from the ODI World Cup success, the Women in Blue would be itching to get their hands on another ICC trophy at the earliest.

Tour Schedule For the India Women Squad

Fixture Venue Start Time 1st T20I Visakhapatnam 7 PM IST 2nd T20I Visakhapatnam 7 PM IST 3rd T20I Thiruvananthapuram 7 PM IST 4th T20I Thiruvananthapuram 7 PM IST 5th T20I Thiruvananthapuram 7 PM IST

India Women Squad vs Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma

