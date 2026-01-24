India Women’s Test Squad Named for Australia Series

The Selection Committee have announced the India women’s Test squad for the Perth Test against Australia Women. The match is scheduled to take place at the WACA from March.6.

India Women’s Test squad announced with Harmanpreet Kaur as captain

The selectors have named a 15-member India women’s Test squad, which will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as the vice captain.

The batting group includes Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, and Pratika Rawal, along with Harmanpreet and Smriti. Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur have been named as the two all-rounders in the squad.

In the bowling department, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, and Sayali Satghare will handle the pace duties. Sneh Rana and Vaishnavi Sharma have been selected as the spinners.

India Women’s Test squad to face Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

Wicketkeeper G Kamalini has been ruled out of India’s tour of Australia, following which the selectors have included Uma Chetry as her replacement in both the T20I and ODI squads.

Full Schedule of India Tour of Australia

Sunday, February 15, 2026 – 1st T20I

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Thursday, February 19, 2026 – 2nd T20I

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Saturday, February 21, 2026 – 3rd T20I

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 – 1st ODI

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Friday, February 27, 2026 – 2nd ODI

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Sunday, March 1, 2026 – 3rd ODI

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Friday, March 6, 2026 – Only Test

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Time: 11:00 AM IST

