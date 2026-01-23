Ishan Kishan Does a Rishabh Pant; Bat Flies off India Star’s Hands in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who made a return to the India setup for the ongoing IND vs NZ T20Is and the subsequent T20 World Cup 2026 from February, looked in sublime form against the Kiwis. He blasted a quickfire 21-ball fifty to help India out of a difficult spot after they lost both openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, cheaply.

On the third ball of the fifth over of the Indian innings, Ishan Kishan pulled off a Rishabh Pant-like moment, where the bat slipped from his hands as he swung it with all his might. It even flew some distance before Rachin Ravindra picked up the bat and handed it to Ishan Kishan before he signalled towards the dugout for a change of bat.

The recent batting exploits from Ishan will back his case strongly in securing a spot in the India Playing XI when they begin their title defence in the ICC event next.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Bat fly off from the hands of Ishan Kishan in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

