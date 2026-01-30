Ishan Kishan Injury Update: India Coach Reveals Availability of Star India Batter for IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Ishan Kishan Injury Update: Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who made a return to the Indian side for the New Zealand T20I series and the subsequent T20 World Cup 2026 has unfortunately picked up an injury. During the third match of the series against the Blackcaps, Ishan injured his leg while fielding, having brushed it against spikes and it forced him to miss the fourth game.

Ishan’s absence is a pressing concern, especially with the ICC event lined up next from February. With one last game left for India’s dress rehearsal before they head into the T20 World Cup 2026, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak gave the Ishan Kishan injury update.

Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference ahead of the IND vs NZ 5th T20I, Kotak confirmed,

“Kishan will likely play. Physio will take the call.”

Ishan Kishan has been in sublime form

Brought into the squad as a backup for Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan is doing everything right to make his case for a spot in the India playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026. Also, with Sanju struggling in the four matches against the Kiwis so far, Ishan can be a serious contender to make it to the lineup.

After a stellar domestic campaign where the dynamic left-hander finished as the top run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26) with 517 runs in 10 games at a stellar average of 57.44, he has continued the sublime form against the Kiwis.

So far in three games, Ishan Kishan has smashed 112 runs at an explosive strike rate of 224.00, including a fiery fifty.

