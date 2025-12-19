Ishan Kishan Opens Up on Team India Snub After Leading Jharkhand to Maiden SMAT Title

He also became the top run-scorer of the SMAT 2025.

Out of favour Indian opener Ishan Kishan has recently led his team Jharkhand to their maiden title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. The SMAT 2025 was all set to witness a new champion as it was both the finalists, Jharkhand and Haryana’s first appearance in the tournament’s summit-clash.

However, after leading his side to their second domestic title, the 27-year-old has opened up about his Team India snub.

Ishan Kishan on Being Dropped Out of India Squad and Comeback Plans

The player was dropped out of the national team due to his alleged non-participation in the domestic events as directed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) guidelines. But before the unfortunate turn of events, Kishan was seen as an all-format prospect for India.

“When I was not selected in the Indian team, I felt quite bad because I was doing well. But I told myself that if I am not selected with this sort of performance, then maybe I have to do more. Maybe I have to make my team win. Maybe we have to do well as a unit,” stated the batter to Sportstar.

Since his debut for the Men in Blue in March 2021, he had notched up 1,807 runs in 61 matches across three different formats. But after spending more than two years since donning the Indian blue, the swashbuckling opener emphasised belief on the process and focus on his aim to get back to the national squad. His last appearance for the team came during the third T20I against Australia in November, 2023.

“It’s important that you don’t allow the frustration to get to you. Frustration is something that will take you one step down, but at the same time, you need to put in a lot of hard work and believe in yourself and just focus on what you need to achieve,” said Kishan.

Ishan Kishan Labels Winning SMAT 2025 As Happiest Moment

Besides guiding Jharkhand to the SMAT 2025 silverware, the skipper also enjoyed a blistering season with the willow. Kishan piled up 517 runs in 10 fixtures, including two hundreds and as many half-centuries, at a roaring strike rate of 197.32. His match-winning 49-ball 101 in the final also equalled the star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma for the most the most tons (five) in India’s domestic T20 tournament.

“It is definitely the happiest moment, because we have never won domestic tournaments under my captaincy. This was something where you had to prove yourself. There are times when you doubt yourself but when you win it, it’s all done and you know what quality you have. Now, I have more trust in myself, more belief in my batting,” he revealed.

Though Kishan is now focusing more on his performances than the outcome, the wicketkeeper-batter would hope to earn an India call-up for the upcoming white-ball series facing New Zealand, following the blazing run in the latest domestic 20-over event. The selectors are also expected to announce the squads soon for the home bilateral fixtures against the Black Caps, starting with three ODIs on January 11.

“When you don’t see your name, you just feel bad about it. So, I’m not in that zone anymore. I’m not expecting anything. But my job is to just keep performing,” concluded the player.

