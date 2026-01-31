‘Not There Yet’ – Ishan Kishan Plays Down Maiden Century Milestone in IND vs NZ 5th T20I, Remains Focused on T20 World Cup 2026

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan put up a stellar batting display in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I to register his maiden ton in the shortest format. The dynamic left-hander smacked a fiery 43-ball 103, batting at an explosive rate of 239.53.

During his carnage, Ishan blasted 29 runs off one over and registered a total of 84 runs via boundaries – six fours and 10 maximums. Ishan Kishan also won the POTM award for his heroics, but despite a sublime show, Ishan played down his milestone and remained firmly focused for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 27-year-old said, “I still feel I’m not there yet. Yes, I’ve done well and I’m getting these awards, but my focus is firmly on the World Cup. That’s where the extra effort is needed. What’s important is carrying this form forward and continuing to contribute there.”

Ishan Kishan has been enjoying a sublime form

The talented left-hander made a return to the Indian side after over two years, following an impressive outing in domestic cricket. Ishan Kishan finished as the top run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26) and led Jharkhand to their maiden title win.

Although added as a backup for Sanju Samson in the Indian squad, it now seems that Ishan is the frontrunner to find a place in the India Playing XI when the T20 World Cup 2026 begins. Ishan continued his domestic cricket form against the Kiwis too, finishing the series as the second-highest run-scorer with 215 runs in four innings, including a fifty and a ton.

Thus, Ishan’s recent form coupled with Sanju’s lean patch will definitely keep the left-hander ahead in the pecking order as Abhishek Sharma’s opening partner at the ICC event.

